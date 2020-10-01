TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching a Podcast About Themselves

Teen sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, digital influencers who popped to fame on TikTok, are branching in the podcast biz.

The D’Amelio sisters, who have a combined social-media following of nearly 200 million, are set to launch their new weekly podcast “Charli & Dixie: 2 Chix” on Oct. 8. Fans will have the opportunity “to really discover who Charli & Dixie D’Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars,” according to podcast producer Ramble, which is a joint venture of UTA and Entercom’s Cadence13.

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, said in a statement, “Excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with — and of course, it’s all filled with nonstop sister banter.”

According to Ramble, their “2 Chix” podcast will feature conversations between the two of them, people closest to them and other special guests. Charli and Dixie will chat about “the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds,” including the causes they support.

The Gen-Z content creators have cut promotional brand deals with the likes of Hollister and Morphe. Per UTA, which reps both teen-fluencers, Charli is an extensively trained competitive dancer and Dixie is a singer and content creator who “enjoys more of the fun, comedic side of content.” The sisters are both advocates against cyberbullying and teamed with organizations including UNICEF to raise awareness on the issue.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Charli and Dixie and the launch of TWO CHIX. The sisters have dominated the digital space with ease and I look forward to them finding paralleled success in this arena with their new podcast,” said Oren Rosenbaum, Head of Emerging Platforms, UTA.

“Charli & Dixie: 2 Chix” will be available on Thursdays, starting Oct. 8, 2020, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Radio.com and other podcast platforms.

Listen to the trailer for “Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix”: