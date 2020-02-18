TikTok Stars Cash and Maverick Baker Sign With Shots Studios

Cash and Maverick Baker, teen-brother digital influencers and musicians with big followings on the TikTok short-video social app, have signed with management company Shots Studios, whose talent roster also includes Lele Pons.

Born and raised in Henryetta, Okla., the Baker brothers run a joint TikTok account (with 7 million followers) where they post comedy, lip-sync and dance videos together. Each first established themselves on individual TikTok accounts: Cash (who turns 17 next month) has 14.6 million followers and Maverick (19 years old) has 12.1 million.

Cash & Maverick in 2018 released original song “The Way You Move,” and the duo just announced an 18-city U.S. live tour, set to run this summer from June 27-Aug. 1. The brothers also sell a line of merchandise, including plushies of themselves.

According to Shots Studios, with the addition of Cash and Maverick Baker, Shots channels on TikTok will have a combined following of over 55 million.

“With their humor, creativity, and drive, they’ve become two of the biggest creators on TikTok,” said John Shahidi, CEO of Shots Studios, who co-founded the company with his brother Sam Shahidi. “I enjoy having creative meetings with both the brothers. They are not only creative but also come from a great family so it makes working with them so much more fun and inspiring. They remind me of my brother Sam and myself.”

Shots Studios will manage Cash and Maverick Baker to help them use their audience to grow on other platforms including YouTube (where they currently have 1 million subscribers for their joint channel), as well as develop a podcast and their music careers. The strategy is strategy similar to the one the company has taken with comedian and singer Lele Pons, who last year inked a deal with Spotify for a reality-show podcast.

In addition to Lele Pons, L.A.-based Shots Studios also manages other digital creators and influencers including Juanpa Zurita, Rudy Mancuso, Anwar Jibawi, Awkward Puppets, Delaney Glazer and Hannah Stocking.