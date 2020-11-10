TikTok Files Legal Appeal Seeking to Invalidate Trump’s Divestment Order

TikTok, staring down the Trump administration’s Nov. 12 deadline for parent company ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets, asked a federal appeals court to invalidate the government’s divestiture order.

President Trump in August ordered Beijing-based ByteDance to sell TikTok to American buyers by the Nov. 12 date, alleging that the short-form video app represents a national security threat from the Chinese government. That came after a probe into ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of Musical.ly (the predecessor to TikTok) initiated in the fall of 2019 by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency group led by the Treasury Department that has the authority to block foreign transactions involving U.S. entities.

In a petition filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, ByteDance and TikTok asked the court to “hold unlawful, vacate, enjoin and set aside the Divestment Order and the CFIUS Action, and grant any further relief that may be appropriate.”

TikTok said for the past year it has “actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment.” But in the almost two months since Trump gave preliminary approval for ByteDance to sell the app to Oracle, Walmart and other U.S. buyers, according to TikTok, the company has “received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework.”

“Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested a 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in [Trump’s] August 14 order,” TikTok said in a statement. “Today, with the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension at hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the U.S.”

TikTok added, “We remain committed to working with the Administration — as we have all along — to resolve the issues it has raised, but our legal challenge today is a protection to ensure these discussions can take place.”

Separately, a federal court temporarily blocked Trump’s order that would ban U.S. companies from doing business with TikTok as of Nov. 12.