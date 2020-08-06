TikTok App Launches on Amazon’s Fire TV

You still can’t watch HBO Max or NBCUniversal’s Peacock on Fire TV — but now you can stream TikTok videos on your big-screen TV through the Amazon devices.

For whatever fans of TikTok there might be looking to watch top lip-syncing and dance videos on an HDTV, the company has bowed an app on Fire TV called “More on TikTok.” The app, rolling out starting Thursday, marks the first time TikTok is officially available on a connected-TV device.

The launch on Fire TV comes as the Chinese-owned app is under threat of a Trump administration ban unless it gets sold to Microsoft by Sept. 15.

As first reported by Business Insider, “More on TikTok” is available to Fire TV users in the U.S., providing playlists and compilations of popular short-form videos curated by TikTok. The channel includes “In the Studio,” featuring interviews with TikTok stars, and “This Is TikTok,” highlighting other creators.

“‘More on TikTok’ brings the real, fun and bold world of TikTok — the leading destination for short-form mobile video — directly to your living room,” reads the description of the app on Fire TV. The app is free to download, and it doesn’t carry any advertising currently.

Unfortunately the TikTok app on Fire TV will not let users watch the live-streaming virtual concert with The Weeknd, who will perform songs from his hit album “After Hours” in a special augmented-reality event. That will premiere exclusively in the TikTok mobile app Friday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, with repeat showings scheduled. Down the road, according to a TikTok rep, such live-streaming special events might be available on Fire TV.

“People are looking for community right now and TikTok is connecting users to content and people that resonate and are meaningful to them,” Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing, said in a statement. “We’ve been thinking through what the adoption of streaming devices like Fire TV means for connecting with our users and how we can offer them more dynamic experiences, and we feel bringing our content to the TV to some extent is a natural next step.”

Separately, meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that Amazon last month had issued an email instructing employees to not use TikTok on their company smartphones because of potential “security risks” — before the tech giant backtracked and said the email was issued by mistake.