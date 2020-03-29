×

‘Tiger King’ Ranks as TV’s Most Popular Show Right Now, According to Rotten Tomatoes

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiger King
CREDIT: Courtesy of NETFLIX

Netflix has a tiger tale that has punched into the zeitgeist with “Tiger King,” stocked with a cast of real-life bizarre personalities and sinister plot twists.

“Tiger Tale,” a true-crime-style docuseries that debuted March 20 on Netflix, ranks as the most popular current TV show, according to Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 97% critic’s rating and a 96% audience score — putting it at the top of the site’s most-popular TV shows list, ahead of Netflix’s “Ozark” Season 3; “Queen of the South” Season 4 and “The Sinner” Season 3.

And according to Netflix’s own daily rankings, “Tiger King” is the No. 1 most-watched title in the U.S. for March 29 on the service — both overall and among TV shows — and has been in the top 10 for the past week.

The show, to be sure, is not everyone’s cup of tea. Note that the picture for “Tiger King” is very different over at Amazon’s IMDb. The series currently has a respectable average 8.1 (out of 10) rating from nearly 5,300 users — but that means it’s not even in the top 250 TV shows on the site by that metric.

Related: ‘Tiger King’: What Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle Are Doing Now

In “Tiger King,” filmmaker Rick Kirkham explores world of big cat owners — centering on Joe Exotic, proprietor of an Oklahoma roadside zoo, who is a “mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer,” per Netflix’s description of the docuseries. Things turn dark after animal activist Carole Baskin, owner of a big cat sanctuary, tries to shut down the big-cat breeders, leading to Joe Exotic’s arrest in connection with murder-for-hire plot.

In her review of “Tiger King,” Variety critic Caroline Framke called the seven-episode limited series “messy yet compelling.”

“For those who love Netflix’s particular flavor of true crime and docuseries, which depend heavily on wild characters and addictive pacing in order to keep a couchbound audience entertained, ‘Tiger King’ will undoubtedly scratch a particular itch,” Framke wrote.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Alex Jones

    Google Removes Infowars Android App From Online Store Over Coronavirus Misinformation

    Google on Friday removed the Android version of the Infowars app from the Google Play online store, after comments made by Infowars founder Alex Jones about the COVID-19 pandemic were deemed false and harmful. Google Play was that last major internet platform that provided an outlet for Infowars, which trades in right-wing conspiracy theories and [...]

  • Van Weezer

    Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times -- And Album Promo

    Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs ready: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy online side-scrolling action game, playable via web browsers.  The “The End of the Game” game has users playing as one of the band’s four members and jumping and shooting their way in a (surprisingly difficult) boss fight against an oversized, beanie-clad [...]

  • Google-Mountain-View-Calif

    Google Commits $800 Million, Mostly in Ad Credits, to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

    Google and parent Alphabet are pitching in to help small businesses, health organizations and governments dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet company has earmarked more than $800 million for coronavirus relief, about three-fourths of which ($610 million) is in the form of Google Ad credits to small and midsize businesses and governmental orgs, Alphabet [...]

  • Why Are Music Streams Down If

    Why Are Music Streams Down If Everyone's Stuck at Home? Experts Weigh in

    While it might seem counterintuitive that music streams would decline at a time when so many Americans were ordered to stay home, data-savvy label executives were neither startled nor concerned by the 7.6% drop in plays that happened in the March 13-19 tracking week. Simply put, they say it’s down to focus on news and [...]

  • MipTV Online Plus Initiative Launches

    MipTV Online Plus Features Showcases, Pitches, Presentations

    Reed Midem launches its MipTV Online Plus initiative Monday as a digital alternative to the conference that was scheduled to open on the same day in Cannes, but it includes many of the elements that were planned for the physical event. Among the streamed sessions on Monday morning (Paris time) will be the invitation-only Drama [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad