Quibi to Air at-Home Remake of ‘The Princess Bride’ Starring Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Tiffany Haddish and More

Beloved 1987 film “The Princess Bride” is getting a DIY makeover from some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Though the project is helmed by “Juno” director Jason Reitman, who has previously staged live readings of the film’s script, the remake was shot entirely at-home by each cast member using their phones. Beginning June 29, Quibi will release chapters of the fan-made movie every day for two weeks.

The star-studded cast includes couples Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, as well as Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz, and even more.

The actors will trade off roles throughout scenes, each paying homage to “The Princess Bride” in their own unique way. In addition, original director Rob Reiner will play “The Grandfather” and Fred Savage will reprise his role of “The Grandson,” 33 years later.

The roles aren’t the only aspects of the film getting switched up: a corgi plays the “Rodent of Unusual Size,” Lego figurines or stuffed animals are used for crowd scenes and Jonas and Turner gender-swap a couple of the roles, with Jonas playing Princess Buttercup and Turner as Westley.

The remake is also for a good cause, as Quibi donated $1 million in the name of the project to chef José Andrés’ charity World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to those who have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.