Bustle Digital Shuts Down Joshua Topolsky’s The Outline, Lays Off Staff

Bustle Digital Group has laid off the staff of The Outline, the tech-focused site founded by journalist Joshua Topolsky, abruptly shutting it down just about one year after acquiring it.

The publication’s staff members tweeted about the layoffs Friday. “Farewell @outline. we have all been laid off,” Outline executive editor Leah Finnegan wrote in a Twitter post.

As part of the thread, Finnegan wrote, “i am tremendously proud of all the weird, funny, interesting, and brilliant stuff we put into the universe, and all the talented writers we were able to publish. thank you for reading, and i hope you will remember what we did fondly.”

Topolsky is best known as being one of the founding editors of Vox Media’s The Verge tech news and opinion site. Following a brief stint at Bloomberg, he went on to found The Outline. In a tweet Friday, Topolsky noted that he incorporated Independent Media and The Outline on Oct. 25, 2015 — the “day after my birthday.”

BDG did not immediately provide comment.

Bustle Digital Group, headed by founder and CEO Bryan Goldberg, picked up The Outline amid the company’s broader roll-up strategy to acquire struggling digital media players. Other recent BDG acquisitions have included its purchase of digital-news startup Mic in late 2018 (after the publication had laid off most of its staff) and fashion/culture magazine Nylon.

BDG had positioned The Outline as a niche digital magazine providing deep dives into technology culture and trends with the tagline “It’s not for everyone. It’s for you.” Prior to Bustle Digital’s acquisition of The Outline, the publication had laid off its staff writers, resulting in a freelancer boycott campaign.

The Outline had raised around $10 million from investors that included RRE Ventures, Boat Rocker Ventures, NextView Ventures and Advancit Capital.

Separately, BDG made staff cuts at flagship women’s site Bustle last fall, letting go at least 10 employees and contributors as it planned for a redesign in 2020.