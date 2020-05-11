‘The Office’ Cast Reunites to Celebrate Couple’s Wedding on John Krasinski’s YouTube Show (WATCH)

Scrantonites, assemble!

John Krasinski brought back more than a dozen castmates from “The Office,” including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson, to throw a virtual wedding for a Maryland couple on his weekly life-in-quarantine YouTube show, “Some Good News.”

Maryland couple Susan and John, whose marriage proposal echoed Jim’s to Pam on “The Office,” were surprised by Krasinski on a live videoconference who first brought their parents and friends.

Krasinski, officiating the virtual nuptials, then introduced Jenna Fischer as Susan’s maid of honor, and country singer Zac Brown, who performed a song for the couple.

After pronouncing Susan and John man and wife, Krasinski made the big reveal: Virtually the entire cast of “The Office” popped up on the screen and dance to Chris Brown’s “Forever” — replicating the famous scene in the show’s Season 6 episode of the wedding between Jim and Pam at Niagara Falls (which was itself based on a viral video). The wedding celebrants included Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Ellie Kemper.

Krasinski, who starred as Jim in the NBC primetime comedy hit, launched “Some Good News” six weeks ago to share uplifting stories during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the premiere episode on March 29, he sat down with Steve Carell to reminiscence about the 15th anniversary of “The Office.” Krasinski also teamed with AT&T for the telco’s surprise announcement that it was giving three months of free wireless service to nurses, doctors and other health care workers.

Sunday’s “SGN” episode also featured Emma Stone delivering a weather (“Looks pretty good,” she says) and a performance by country singer Zac Brown. The show kicked off with Emily Blunt, who is Krasinski’s wife, sitting in the anchor chair and delivering an impersonation of “The Office” star.

Watch the episode below or at this link: