The Game Awards 2020: Winners List (Updating Live)

The coronavirus pandemic may have impacted the way we hold live events, but this year’s Game Awards is still on.
The 2020 ceremony is airing live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo from three in-studio, audience-less locations. Speaking to Variety in September, host Geoff Keighley said they “would never normally be able to have three cities live” — which inspired the big-scale idea.
“This is a unique year of circumstances, so let’s try that. I think it sends a really great message, and I think it’s what I’d like to do more of,” he said.
The show will feature musical performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and appearances from special guests including Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland and Troy Baker.
In addition to musical performances, celebrity appearances and special segments, the show will also feature exclusive announcements, as it has in past years. Expect news from “Among Us,” “Call of Duty,” “Dragon Age” and “Crimson Desert,” among others.
Naughty Dog’s hit sequel “The Last of Us Part II” leads the nominations with 10. Following close behind are Supergiant Games’ “Hades” with eight and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” with seven. All three are up for game of the year; the other nominees for the top prize are Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” id Software’s “Doom Eternal” and Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”
The Game Awards, starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, will air livestream for free globally across 45 partners, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Steam. See a full list of winners below, updated live as they’re announced.
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Doom Eternal – id Software
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Game Direction
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Games
Half-Life Alyx – Valve
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Most Anticipated Game
Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Art Direction
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
Doom Eternal
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Audio Design
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II
Performance
Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfarer
Tell Me Why
Through Darkest of Times
Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Indie Game
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
Phasmophobia (WINNER)
Carrion
Mortal Shell
Raji: An Acient Epic
Roki
Mobile Game
Among Us
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Cafe Mix
Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
VR/AR Game
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs Legion
Action Game
Doom Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Action/Adventure Game
The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
RPG
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Fighting Game
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Family Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Strategy Game
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports/Racing Game
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Multiplayer Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
TimTheTatman
Valkyrae
Esports Athlete
Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Event
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
League of Legends (WINNER)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
Valorant
Esports Host
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Team
Damwon Gaming
Dallas Empire
G2 Esports
San Francisco Shock
Team Secret