The Game Awards 2020: Winners List (Updating Live)

The coronavirus pandemic may have impacted the way we hold live events, but this year’s Game Awards is still on.

The 2020 ceremony is airing live from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo from three in-studio, audience-less locations. Speaking to Variety in September, host Geoff Keighley said they “would never normally be able to have three cities live” — which inspired the big-scale idea.

“This is a unique year of circumstances, so let’s try that. I think it sends a really great message, and I think it’s what I’d like to do more of,” he said.

The show will feature musical performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and appearances from special guests including Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland and Troy Baker.

In addition to musical performances, celebrity appearances and special segments, the show will also feature exclusive announcements, as it has in past years. Expect news from “Among Us,” “Call of Duty,” “Dragon Age” and “Crimson Desert,” among others.

Naughty Dog’s hit sequel “The Last of Us Part II” leads the nominations with 10. Following close behind are Supergiant Games’ “Hades” with eight and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” with seven. All three are up for game of the year; the other nominees for the top prize are Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” id Software’s “Doom Eternal” and Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”

The Game Awards, starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, will air livestream for free globally across 45 partners, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Steam. See a full list of winners below, updated live as they’re announced.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Performance

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through Darkest of Times

Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Phasmophobia (WINNER)

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Action/Adventure Game

The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

League of Legends (WINNER)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret