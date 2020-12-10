How to Watch The Game Awards

The Game Awards are almost upon us, and, like most award shows, it’ll be looking a little different this year.

The 2020 ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will be taking place on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Tokyo and London, airing from three in-studio, audience-less locations due to the coronavirus pandemic. And it may be the most digitally accessible awards show out there.

The Game Awards will be streamed for free across 45 platforms globally, among them: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Steam and Oculus Venues. Additionally, it will air around the world in networks in the U.S., China, India, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Brazil and Germany.

The officially ceremony will kick off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, with a pre-show happening a half an hour prior. (For a more thorough breakdown of the time zones, click here.)

Despite the lack of audience, there will still be special segments and musical performances, as there have been in past years. For one, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has been confirmed to perform, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra will also be performing from Abbey Road Studios. Special guests will include Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland and Troy Baker.

Speaking to Variety in September, Keighley made it clear that he didn’t want the 2020 ceremony to feel like a watered-down show, despite the difficult circumstances.

“It’s not like we’re doing it with a drastically reduced budget or it’s just gonna be me in one location,” he said. “Let’s do three cities. Let’s try and make it a big moment for the industry.”

When it comes to the awards themselves, Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II” leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by Supergiant Games’ “Hades” with eight and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” with seven, all garnering game of the year nods. The other nominees for the top award of the night are Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” id Software’s “Doom Eternal” and Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”