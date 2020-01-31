×
‘The Bitch Bible’ Creator Jackie Schimmel Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Max Bronner/CAA

Jackie Schimmel, a writer, producer, television personality, and host of The Bitch Bible has signed with CAA.

The Bitch Bible, which presents a raw, unfiltered and funny look at millennial struggles, pop culture, and social faux-pas, exists as both a blog and a hit podcast on the Dear Media podcast network. She has also leveraged the brand into live events, as well as a substantial presence on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The podcast has been featured in publications, such as Forbes, Allure, Cosmopolitan, People, The Huffington Post, and Entertainment Weekly, among others. The signing comes as the podcasting business is expanding greatly, with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Rami Malek, Lena Dunham and more entering the field. Just look at the valuations. Podcast publisher Gimlet recently sold to Spotify for $230 million, while The Ringer is reportedly currently in talks with the company to sell itself for tens of millions.

Schimmel has helped develop, produce, and host programs for E!, CBS, and Bravo.
She has also been a repeat guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a variety of comedy podcasts, and has served as a regular co-host on Sirius XM.

CAA’s clients span a range of mediums, including superstars such as Steven Spielberg, Kate Winslet, Beyoncé, Peyton Manning, and Joe Biden.

Schimmel’s attorney is Francesca Grea at Fox Rothschild LLP.

