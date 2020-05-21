Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Trailer Teases More Time-Twisting Action in Fortnite Debut

“Tenet” and “Fortnite” became an unlikely duo Thursday night.

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller teased more action and time-bending mystery in a new trailer released in the hugely popular battle royal video game.

Not much is known about the film, which is Nolan’s first directorial feature since 2017’s “Dunkirk. It follows a group of secret agents who are working to prevent World War III and appear to utilize time-bending abilities in their mission.

The trailer showed big action set pieces in several countries, including a Boeing 747 driving through a building in a fiery crash. Several characters mentioned saving “people in the future who need us” and how they’ll need to “reverse the flow of time.”

John David Washington stars as the film’s unnamed protagonist, and Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine also appear. Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan and Sean Avery round out the cast.

The trailer had no mention of the July 17 release date, but Nolan has been a vocal supporter of keeping movie theaters alive in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It appears he and Warner Bros. plan to keep its current release. Many movie theaters around the country are closed, but several states are making efforts to reopen them and make them safe for customers to return in the coming months.

Most other big-budget blockbusters, like “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Black Widow,” “Mulan” and “Fast & Furious 9,” have delayed their openings, but “Tenet” has been steadily holding onto its initial release. Other films, like Disney’s “Hamilton,” “Scoob,” “The Lovebirds” and “Artemis Fowl,” have found their way onto streaming platforms or video on demand, skipping theaters entirely.

The atypical “Fortnite” premiere may soon become a new Hollywood trend. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” recently debuted a trailer ahead of its launch within the game, and artists Travis Scott and Marshmello drew millions of fans to their virtual concerts. More than 12.3 million concurrent viewers tuned into Scott’s in-game performance last month.