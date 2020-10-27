T-Mobile TVision Services: Full Channel Lineups and Pricing

T-Mobile took the wraps off its new suite of TVision pay-TV streaming services — aimed at cord-cutters — that promises more flexible options for buying over-the-top television.

T-Mobile is providing three separate TVision programming tiers: TVision Live (up to three streams per account), which centers on live sports, news and local TV; TVision Vibe (two streams per account), which includes 30 entertainment and lifestyle channels; and TVision Channels, which provides a-la-carte options for premium networks Showtime, Starz and Epix. Up to 100 hours of DVR recording space is available in TVision Live bundles (available for $5/mo. extra on Vibe).

The wireless carrier also is introducing TVision Hub, a $50 HDMI adapter that plugs into the back of an HDTV, to stream TVision and more than 8,000 other apps including Netflix and YouTube. TVision is available on other platforms including iOS, Android (and Android TV), Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, but not on Roku out of the gate. Note that TVision Live lineups exclude CBS local channels, and T-Mobile doesn’t offer HBO or HBO Max (from WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T).

Here’s a breakdown of T-Mobile TVision new channel lineups, which are set to be available in the U.S. starting Nov. 1, initially only for T-Mobile’s postpaid customers.

TVision Vibe ($10 per month): 30 channels — AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Discovery, DIY, Food Network, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, IFC, ID, Motortrend, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, Sundance, Teen Nick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, WEtv

TVision Live ($40 per month): 30+ channels — ABC*, ABC News Live, Bravo, CNBC, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, CNN, Cozi TV, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox*, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Freeform, FS1, FS2, FX, FXX, HLN, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC*, NBC News Now, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen, Syfy, TBS, Telemundo*, TNT, truTV, USA

TVision Live Plus ($50 per month): 40+ channels — Everything in TVision Live and ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN College Extra, FXM, Longhorn Network*, NatGeo Wild, NBC regional sports networks*, NECN*, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, SNY*, TCM, Golf Channel

TVision Live Zone ($60 per month): 50+ channels — Everything in TVision Live Plus and Boomerang, CNBC World, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, NFL RedZone, Universal Kids, Universo, MavTV

TVision Channels
Starz ($8.99 per month): 28 channels
Showtime ($10.99 per month): 16 channels
Epix ($5.99 per month): 4 channels



* Based on local market availability