Super Bowl 2020 Ads: Most-Viewed Spots on YouTube on Game Day

YouTube ranked the most-viewed Super Bowl LIV spots on the video service on Feb. 2, which for many are the real draw of the NFL’s championship game — with Amazon, Facebook and Jeep coming out on top.

Viewership of Super Bowl LIV ads on YouTube during the game were up about 30% over 2019, according to the company. YouTube specifically called out viewership of Super Bowl ads viewed on connected TVs — which rose over 70% from last year.

In addition to the YouTube ad views, Google released search trends related to the 2020 Super Bowl. In the U.S., after the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the search site saw a 3,500% spike in “Shakira Shakira lyrics” and a 2,450% jump in “JLo Tour 2020” searches. Searches for “over/under National Anthem” shot up 1,450% in the U.S. after Demi Lovato performed the national anthem.

Note that many of the Super Bowl ads were released on YouTube several days ahead of the Feb. 2 telecast, so awareness and sharing of the ads are reflected in game-day views.

Top Super Bowl LIV Ads by Gameday Views Worldwide (through 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 2)