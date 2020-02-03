Super Bowl 2020 Ads: Most-Viewed Spots on YouTube on Game Day

YouTube ranked the most-viewed Super Bowl LIV spots on the video service on Feb. 2, which for many are the real draw of the NFL’s championship game — with Amazon, Facebook and Jeep coming out on top.
Viewership of Super Bowl LIV ads on YouTube during the game were up about 30% over 2019, according to the company. YouTube specifically called out viewership of Super Bowl ads viewed on connected TVs — which rose over 70% from last year.
In addition to the YouTube ad views, Google released search trends related to the 2020 Super Bowl. In the U.S., after the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the search site saw a 3,500% spike in “Shakira Shakira lyrics” and a 2,450% jump in “JLo Tour 2020” searches. Searches for “over/under National Anthem” shot up 1,450% in the U.S. after Demi Lovato performed the national anthem.
Read Variety‘s Review: Super Bowl Ad Review: Quirky, Not Jerky, Wins The Night
Note that many of the Super Bowl ads were released on YouTube several days ahead of the Feb. 2 telecast, so awareness and sharing of the ads are reflected in game-day views.
Top Super Bowl LIV Ads by Gameday Views Worldwide (through 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 2)
- Amazon – #BeforeAlexa: Amazon answered Ellen DeGeneres’ question to Portia de Rossi about “What did we do before Alexa?” — trawling through history to show people getting disappointing results on everything from the weather to news and jokes from contemporaries.
- Facebook – Ready to Rock?: Facebook highlighted all the different kinds Facebook Groups on the platform including rock climbers and rocking chairs, featuring a guest appearance from Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone (on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, celebrating the iconic scene from “Rocky”).
- Jeep – “Groundhog Day” featuring Bill Murray: Bill Murray reenacts his “Groundhog Day” role — but it takes a different twist, as he takes the Punxsutawney Phil and escapes in an orange Jeep for endless adventures with the groundhog.
- Hyundai – “Smaht Pahk”: Hyundai pays homage to Boston by featuring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist.
- T-Mobile – Anthony Anderson’s Mama Tests T-Mobile’s 5G Network: Anthony Anderson’s mama tests T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network by video calling him at the park, in the kitchen and even at the club, showing that it works nearly everywhere.
- Genesis – “Going Away Party” featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend host a party calling out and saying farewell to old luxuries, such as lying about plastic surgery,, and saying hello to new luxuries like the Genesis GV80.
- Pepsi – Zero Sugar. Done Right: With a new take on a track featuring Missy Elliott and H.E.R., Pepsi showcased its new Pepsi Zero Sugar can with a new sleek, dark design.
- Quibi – “Bank Heist”: A getaway car for a bank heist gets distracted with a Quibi, in the first mass ad buy for the sub-10-minute video service led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman.
- Kia – Josh Jacobs, “Tough Never Quits”: Rookie running back Josh Jacobs returns to the streets of his hometown, Tulsa, Okla., to offer his younger self some powerful words of inspiration in an ad for the Kia Seltos AWD SUV.
- Olay – #MAKESPACEFORWOMEN: Is there enough space in space for women? Olay launched its first space mission to find out, featuring Busy Philipps, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, and NASA astronaut Nicole Stott. The ad promoted the brand’s donation to Girls Who Code of up to $500,000 for people who posted on social media using the hashtag.