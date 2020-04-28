StarzPlay Expands to Japan Through Apple TV

Lionsgate-backed streamer StarzPlay is growing its international footprint with a launch in Japan.

The roll-out comes a year after StarzPlay was launched in a host of territories via Apple TV Channels, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and Mexico.

The OTT platform is now available to Japanese customers through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app across a range of devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial of the service and subscribe directly to StarzPlay via the Apple TV app for ¥600 ($5.60) per month.

The platform, which has a major presence in the Middle East and Africa via market-leading StarzPlay Arabia, is now in 50 countries. According to Starz, viewership across platforms and territories in April is up 77% over March. Meanwhile, subscriber growth has risen by 38%.

“StarzPlay continues to gain popularity with viewers around the world,” said Superna Kalle, executive VP of international digital networks for Starz.

“We look forward to delivering a curated experience for the first time in Japan through the Apple TV Channels on the Apple TV app where we feel our exclusive premium series and library of blockbuster films will resonate with viewers.”

StarzPlay, through Apple TV channels, provides access to Starz originals such as the critically acclaimed “Ramy,” Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Hightown” and the Mary J. Blige-starring “Power Book II: Ghost” day-and-date with the U.S.