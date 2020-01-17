Walt Disney Imagineering Honored for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Attraction By Advanced Imaging Society

The Advanced Imaging Society will honor Walt Disney Imagineering at the 11th Annual Lumiere Awards on Jan. 22 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Walt Disney Imagineering will be honored with the 2020 Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Award for Best Location Based Entertainment for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which features “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” and “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.” The attraction has been opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.

This honor is not presented every year, and is only awarded when innovation, technology, and creativity rise to a level of excellence the society believes to be worthy of recognition. Jim Chabin, president of the Advanced Imaging Society, calls Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge a “triumph in location-based entertainment that transports us to a galaxy far, far away.”

Chabin also said that the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction is “the most immersive, thrilling theme park attraction

ever experienced, exemplary of the innovation we celebrate with the Lumiere Awards; it takes location based entertainment to a whole new level.”

The society had previously announced that it would present its Harold Lloyd Award to filmmaker James Mangold. Lumiere Awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Best Immersive/3D Feature Film — Live Action, Best Immersive/3D Feature Film — Animated, Best Immersive Audio — Theatrical and Best 2D to 3D conversion.