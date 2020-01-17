×

Walt Disney Imagineering Honored for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Attraction By Advanced Imaging Society

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The Advanced Imaging Society will honor Walt Disney Imagineering at the 11th Annual Lumiere Awards on Jan. 22 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Walt Disney Imagineering will be honored with the 2020 Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Award for Best Location Based Entertainment for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which features “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” and “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.” The attraction has been opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.

This honor is not presented every year, and is only awarded when innovation, technology, and creativity rise to a level of excellence the society believes to be worthy of recognition. Jim Chabin, president of the Advanced Imaging Society, calls Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge a “triumph in location-based entertainment that transports us to a galaxy far, far away.”

Chabin also said that the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction is “the most immersive, thrilling theme park attraction
ever experienced, exemplary of the innovation we celebrate with the Lumiere Awards; it takes location based entertainment to a whole new level.”

Popular on Variety

The society had previously announced that it would present its Harold Lloyd Award to filmmaker James Mangold. Lumiere Awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Best Immersive/3D Feature Film — Live Action, Best Immersive/3D Feature Film — Animated, Best Immersive Audio — Theatrical and Best 2D to 3D conversion.

More Digital

  • Ted Sarandos Milestone Award PGA

    Netflix Leader Ted Sarandos Plans Broader Creative Push for the Future

    Ted Sarandos, who has helped to upend the way audiences receive and consume entertainment as Netflix’s chief content officer, will be honored with the Milestone Award at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. Game-changers including Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Robert Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Ron Meyer have previously received the recognition, and [...]

  • peacock-ads-NBCU

    NBCU's Peacock Marks Media's Latest Try to Connect Consumers, Commercials

    In an era when consumers feel more empowered to avoid TV commercials, NBCUniversal is the latest media company to try to get them to bring ads back into their TV lives. One of the key selling points of big streaming-video services like Netflix and Disney Plus is that subscribers don’t have to endure the commercial [...]

  • OTT.X - Mark Fisher

    Entertainment Merchants Association (EMA) Gets Renamed OTT.X With Expanded Scope

    The Entertainment Merchants Association (EMA) home-video retailing trade group has changed its name to OTT.X, The Over The Top Exchange. The new name reflects the org’s broader scope and community to adapt to the evolution of the home-entertainment ecosystem, according to Mark Fisher, president and CEO of OTT.X. The group’s new website is at ottx.org. [...]

  • UFC 246 - McGregor vs Cerrone

    UFC Inks Facebook Pact for Exclusive Content to Push Pay-Per-View Fights (EXCLUSIVE)

    UFC has upped its investment in original content for Facebook — where it has more than 26 million global followers — to try to convert more mixed martial arts fans into premium pay-per-view buyers. Under the one-year deal between UFC and Facebook, the MMA promoter is producing three original shows for Facebook Watch. All of [...]

  • Peacock Launch: NBCUniversal Tries New Way

    Peacock Launch: NBCUniversal Tries New Way to Deliver Old-Fashioned Bundle of TV

    In the big unveiling Thursday on the “Saturday Night Live” stage at 30 Rock, NBCUniversal leaders described Peacock as a 21st century iteration of a broadcast network. For sure, the Comcast answer to the streaming wars is taking a broadcasters’ approach to programming and distributing the service that Comcast hopes might eventually represent the next [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad