New ‘Star Wars’ VR Experience Based on Theme Park Attraction Coming From Lucasfilm, Oculus Studios

Disney is hoping to lure Star Wars fans back to its theme parks — once they’re allowed to reopen this summer — with the assistance of a new virtual-reality experience that extends the storylines encompassing the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

ILMxLab, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, announced the development of “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge,” a new VR experience, in collaboration with Facebook’s Oculus Studios.

The title, slated to be released later in 2020, will feature both “iconic” and new characters from the Star Wars universe, according to ILMxLab. “Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” will include multiple styles of gameplay and various difficulty settings, designed to appeal to both casual fans and hardcore Star Wars buffs.

The VR experience takes place in the time between “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on the planet of Batuu. It’s set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

With the new virtual-reality experience, “our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks,” said Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive.

Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLab executive-in-charge, said the forthcoming VR adventure “not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyliving, where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward.”

(Pictured above: Concept art of the Batuu landscape in “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” VR)