×

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Gets Surprise Early Digital Release

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has hit digital channels a few days before originally scheduled.

The final installment of the original Star Wars saga became available for purchase late Friday (March 13) across digital retailers, four days before its previous March 17 release date. Disney’s early digital drop of “Rise of Skywalker” may have been spurred by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people are staying at home amid the crisis.

“Rise of Skywalker” is available in HD for $19.99 and in 4K Ultra HD for $24.99 (via participating retailers). It’s available on Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow and Movies Anywhere. In addition, the full nine-movie “Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” is now available through participating digital retailers.

In January, the movie crested the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Directed by J.J. Abrams, “Rise of Skywalker” stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Currently, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is scheduled to be released on physical DVD and in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-ray on March 31, when it also is slated to become available to rent.

Bonus material in the home-video release versions includes “The Skywalker Legacy,” a feature-length making-of documentary that goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers. Other extras include featurettes about the film’s Pasaana desert scenes; Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok; and how the Lucasfilm effects team created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film. The digital release also includes “The Maestro’s Finale,” an exclusive feature highlighting composer John Williams, who has scored every film in the Skywalker saga.

On March 31, for the first time, the release of the first eight movies on Blu-ray 4K UHD: “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Gets Surprise Early Digital Release

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has hit digital channels a few days before originally scheduled. The final installment of the original Star Wars saga became available for purchase late Friday (March 13) across digital retailers, four days before its previous March 17 release date. Disney’s early digital drop of “Rise of Skywalker” may have [...]

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

    President Donald Trump’s European travel ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland at midnight on Monday — a move that will pose further challenges for the local film and TV industry, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans across production and broadcasting. Trump extended the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus meeting, [...]

  • OH BROTHERS - In Disney and

    Box Office: 'Onward' Leads as Coronavirus Stunts North American Sales

    Overall North American box office revenues are projected to fall 40% from last weekend as the coronavirus pandemic hits hard and health officials urge social distancing. Disney-Pixar’s family friendly “Onward” should repeat as the top film with $12.5 million at 4,310 locations, representing a steep 68% decline from its opening weekend. Friday’s take for “Onward” [...]

  • Yo-Yo Ma and Lizzo Twitter Instagram

    How Celebrities Are Trying to Help You Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

    Finding a little inner peace might seem all but impossible amidst the current state of quarantines, cancellations and an overwhelming sense of anxiety spurred by coronavirus pandemic. But even on the darkest of days a little bit of art can shine like a beacon of connection, lifting spirits and bringing joy. If you’ve heard the [...]

  • A general view of the Showcase

    U.K. Theater Chain Showcase Enforces Social Distancing as Gatherings Ban Looms

    Showcase Cinemas, owned by U.S. company National Amusements, has become the first major exhibition chain in Britain to enforce “social distancing” in its movie theaters, in line with the measures taken by its sister chain in the U.S. to combat the spread of coronavirus. The move comes ahead of an expected ban by the British [...]

  • Yifei Liu 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals,

    China's 'Mulan' Fans Welcome News Of Release Delay

    “Mulan” fans in mainland China on Friday welcomed the news that Disney will postpone the global release of the new live-action blockbuster, happy that they’ll likely now get the chance to see the film in theaters in sync with the rest of the world.  The new “Mulan” was scheduled to release worldwide outside of China, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad