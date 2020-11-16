Star Wars Comes to ‘Minecraft’ in Download Pack That Includes Baby Yoda From ‘The Mandalorian’

Microsoft-owned “Minecraft” is bringing Star Wars universe to the game — which it says is its biggest downloadable content mashup to date.

Available in the Minecraft Marketplace, the pack features characters and locations from the original Star Wars trilogy (Episode 4-6) and “The Mandalorian” TV series on Disney Plus, including the ever-popular Baby Yoda.

The DLC includes content from “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi” and “The Mandalorian,” spread across 12 different planet dioramas. The pack includes a map, a skin pack, a full bespoke texture set, mobs and items reskins, UI treatment — and even a licensed soundtrack.

The 12 Star Wars planet dioramas are connected by Hyperspace travel in “Minecraft,” including Tatooine, Endor, and Hoth (key planet settings from the original trilogy) as well as Nevarro and Sorgan from “The Mandalorian.”

There are 36 Star Wars character skins including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Baby Yoda, Chewbacca and more. The DLC also features pilotable vehicles like speeders, X-Wings and the Razor Crest, among others.

Watch the promo video for Star Wars in “Minecraft”: