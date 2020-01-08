×

Spotify Launches Podcast Streaming Ad Insertion and Measurement

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spotify-Podcast-Ads
CREDIT: Spotify

Spotify hopes to change the podcast-advertising game — which has been largely stuck in the static past.

The streaming music and audio company announced the launch of Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI), a new proprietary podcast ad system that will let advertisers buy targeted spots that are inserted into podcasts when they’re streamed to listeners. With the new system, Spotify is promising to provide a wealth of data about ad performance.

While podcasting is a digital medium, the industry has tracked audiences based on downloads. That’s been the coin of the realm for podcasting for more than a decade. But that means ads must be hard-coded into podcasts themselves, and by the same token audience reach and engagement measurement in this paradigm is not nearly as granular as with targeted ads on websites and social networks.

Spotify’s Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI) system provides the company’s suite of planning, reporting and measurement capabilities for Spotify original and exclusive podcasts. That includes data such as actual ad impression, frequency (number of times a listener heard the ad), reach and anonymized audience analysis (age, gender, device type). According to Spotify, it’s the first time this type of data is available to advertisers and podcast creators.

The company said footwear brand Puma was one of the first advertisers to test SAI. Puma ran host-read ads that were dynamically inserted into Spotify original podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” and with the enhanced targeting the ads resulted in ad recall lift of 180%.

Popular on Variety

“With this technology, we are offering the intimacy, quality and efficacy of traditional podcast ads with the precision and transparency of modern-day digital marketing,” Spotify said in a statement. “In short, we’re keeping what podcast listeners, creators, and advertisers love about podcast ads and making the medium addressable for digital advertisers.”

Spotify has invested heavily in podcasting, which included its acquisitions of Gimlet Media, Parcast and Anchor last year. The company says podcast consumption increased 39% from the second quarter of 2019 to Q3 last year.

In 2019, an estimated 90 million U.S. consumers were listening to podcasts monthly, up 23% from 73 million last year, per Edison Research and Triton Digital. And as listening grows, ad revenue should follow: In the U.S. podcast ad revenue is projected to grow from $479 million in 2018 to over $1 billion in 2021, according to a forecast from IAB and PwC.

Separately, Spotify said last month that it will suspend the sale of political ads in 2020, citing the need for better ways to verify content in such ads.

More Digital

  • Alex Gibney Roger Ailes documentary

    Alex Gibney, Luminary Partnering on 'Lies We Tell' Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director Alex Gibney is partnering with Luminary on a new podcast, “Lies We Tell.” The show, which will launch in March 2020, “contemplates the mysteries of deception and all of its manifestations.” It will be produced by Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. “Lies We Tell” will follow Gibney and Ellen Horne, the former [...]

  • Spotify-Podcast-Ads

    Spotify Launches Podcast Streaming Ad Insertion and Measurement

    Spotify hopes to change the podcast-advertising game — which has been largely stuck in the static past. The streaming music and audio company announced the launch of Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI), a new proprietary podcast ad system that will let advertisers buy targeted spots that are inserted into podcasts when they’re streamed to listeners. With [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Mastercard Enters the Original Song Arena With 'Priceless' Album

    Over the past century, sonic branding in advertising has taken on many forms, from the early days of radio jingles to the more recent use of mnemonic devices often heard at the end of commercials from companies like Intel, State Farm and AT&T to the occasional hit single backed by a big brand (Justin Timberlake’s [...]

  • Ivanka Trump

    Ivanka Trump Talks Investment in U.S. Jobs in CES Keynote, Gets Warm Reception

    Ivanka Trump talked about the current and future state of the U.S. workforce at CES — an appearance that was met with a fair amount of enthusiasm among the tech-industry attendees. In a keynote session Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas, the daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump said the administration has worked [...]

  • Soledad O’Brien

    Soledad O’Brien Hosting Podcast About Murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Soledad O’Brien will host a new true crime podcast about the 1964 murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer in Georgetown, D.C. It was a shocking and still unsolved killing, one that resulted in a trial and wave of press coverage that exposed racial tensions and whipped up political scandal. This original audio documentary is being produced [...]

  • Vindex - Imax

    Imax Jumps Into Esports in Exclusive Pact With Startup Vindex

    Hold on to your popcorn: An Imax location near you could soon be beaming live competitive video-game action onto its big screens. Imax has inked a partnership with Vindex (vindex.gg), an esports infrastructure startup formed by Major League Gaming co-founders Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni, under which Vindex will create esports events and experiences exclusively [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad