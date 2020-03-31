×

Spotify Brings Standalone Kids’ App to U.S., Featuring a ‘Wash Your Hands’ Playlist

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spotify Kids
CREDIT: Spotify

Spotify is giving more housebound parents — and their cooped-up kids — a new tool to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streaming giant on Tuesday launched Spotify Kids, a walled-off app with over 8,000 curated songs for children ages 3 and up, in the U.S., Canada and France.

Of course, it’s not some kind of altruistic move to alleviate stressed-out tot caretakers: Spotify Kids is only available on the Spotify Premium Family tier, $14.99 per month in the U.S., which provides access for up to six accounts. The company hopes the standalone children’s app spurs signups and upgrades to its priciest package. (New Spotify subscribers are eligible for one month free of Premium Family.)

The ad-free Spotify Kids app features 125 playlists handpicked by a team of editors. Those include playlists for singalongs, soundtracks, stories, and artists like Taylor Swift, Shakira, and Justin Bieber. In the U.S., the app features playlists for Disney’s “Frozen” and Disney Princess franchises, as well as Universal Pictures’ “Trolls World Tour,” which is slated for direct-to-digital release April 10. There also are Spanish-language, country, Christian, Motown and soul dance party playlists.

In addition, Spotify Kids includes a coronavirus-related “Wash Your Hands” playlist, with songs to help youngsters learn how to their wash hands properly and ensure good hygiene when they cough or sneeze. The playlist includes Pinkfong’s newly released “Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark” song — which, for some, may be a dubious selling point. The app also provides educational music content, like a “Learning” playlist hub that with songs teaching kids about counting, ABCs, science and other topics.

Spotify Kids first launched in beta in Ireland last October, and has since expanded to Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

According to Spotify, roughly 50% of the content on Spotify Kids is localized by market. It provides more than 60 hours of stories, including titles licensed from Disney Music Group. Since the app’s initial rollout, the company also added more bedtime content, including additional lullabies, calming music and sounds, and stories.

“We heard loud and clear that both parents and kids are craving more content in the app, so we’ve been increasing the number of tracks available,” Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norström said in a statement. The company says it’s also is developing new features to give parents even more control over content available in Spotify Kids.

Spotify Kids is available for iOS and Android devices, exclusively for Spotify Premium Family subscribers at no additional charge.

More Music

  • Aqute Media Takes North America on

    Aqute Media Takes North America on Helen Reddy Biopic 'I Am Woman'

    London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has closed a North American deal with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz’s company Aqute Media for “I Am Woman,” the biopic about Australian singer Helen Reddy. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as the opening film of the Special Presentations section. The film also recently [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs on her 30th

    Vivendi Closes $3.3 Billion Sale of UMG to Tencent-Led Consortium

    Vivendi has closed the sale of 10% of its subsidiary Universal Music Group to a consortium led by the Chinese tech giant Tencent. The deal, which was announced in December, values UMG at €30 billion ($33 billion). As part of the agreement, the consortium – which includes Tencent Music Entertainment, as well as other financial [...]

  • Bob PittmanLupus Research Alliance 'Breaking Through

    iHeartMedia's Bob Pittman Foregoes Salary as Company Furloughs Employees

    iHeartMedia has joined the growing list of companies implementing sizable pay cuts for senior executives amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis. Bob Pittman, chairman and chief executive of broadcast giant iHeartRadio, which counts more than 800 stations as well as a formidable digital radio presence, will forego his salary for the remainder of the [...]

  • Jeff Bhasker House Los Angeles

    Jeff Bhasker Buys Groovy Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    Over the years, unmolested and original midcentury modern homes have become increasingly scarce, even in the midcentury mecca that is Los Angeles. So when a 1958 gem in prime Los Feliz became available last year, for the very first time ever, potential buyers flocked to the residential time capsule. The unassuming house quickly sold for [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Launches 'Listening Room' Livestream

    Sofar Sounds Launches 'Listening Room' Livestream

    Sofar Sounds — which has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — is among the many businesses in the live-entertainment space that have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. While it was thriving both as a platform — [...]

  • FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM

    Fox, iHeart Execs Reveal Secrets Behind 'Living Room Concert' Performances (EXCLUSIVE)

    (UPDATED with more details from executive producer Joel Gallen.) As recently as last Tuesday, just three artists had signed on to “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” But after a week of scrambling and all-night editing sessions, the producers and executives behind the special managed to put together a one-hour event on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad