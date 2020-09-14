Spotify Taps Paramount’s Jean Chi as Head of Podcast Business Affairs

Jean Chi is joining Spotify in the newly created role of global head of podcast business affairs, as the audio and music streaming continues to bulk up on podcasts, the company said Monday.

At Spotify, Chi will oversee the dealmaking process for the company’s Spotify Studios, Gimlet, Parcast, and Ringer operations, assuming the leadership of the growing worldwide business affairs team. She reports to David Kaefer, Spotify’s VP, global head of business affairs.

Chi hails from Paramount Pictures, where she served was EVP, business affairs overseeing that team. In her three years at the studio, she worked on such films as “A Quiet Place 2,” “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Rocketman.”

Prior to joining Paramount in 2017, she worked as an executive at entertainment companies A24, Lionsgate, Disney/ABC Cable Networks Group and Summit Entertainment. She started her industry career at the global law firm of Latham & Watkins as an associate.

Chi holds a bacherlor’s degree in linguistics from Stanford University and a law degree from the NYU School of Law.

For Spotify, Chi comes aboard as it hopes to continue seeing growth in the U.S. — and worldwide — in listenership on the the platform. Spotify’s original podcast lineup includes “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” Addison Rae’s “Mama Knows Best” and “The Joe Rogan Experience” (minus a few controversial episodes). The company also has inked Spotify development deals with Kim Kardashian West, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, and the Duplass Brothers.