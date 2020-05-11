Spotify Hires Longtime HBO Legal Exec Eve Konstan as General Counsel

Eve Konstan, a 20-plus year veteran of HBO and WarnerMedia, has joined Spotify as general counsel.

Konstan takes over the role after former Spotify general counsel Horacio Gutierrez last fall was promoted to head of global affairs and chief legal officer. Gutierrez announced her appointment in a post Monday on LinkedIn, saying, “Her extensive experience in the media industry and her proven leadership skills will be a great asset to the company!”

Konstan will start at Spotify on Monday, May 18, reporting to Gutierrez. She will be based in the company’s New York office once work-from-home policies are lifted.

In her role as Spotify general counsel, Konstan will provide support across the full range of legal issues, including content licensing, business development, M&A, intellectual property, litigation and risk management.

Most recently, Konstan served as EVP and general counsel for WarnerMedia Entertainment, a post she held from March-October 2019. Prior to that, she had held the same position with HBO. Over her two decades at HBO, Konstan served in a variety of roles in the legal department of the premium programmer.

Prior to joining HBO in 1999, Konstan was an associate with New York-based international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. She holds a law degree from Columbia University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Among Spotify’s current legal issues, last month the music and audio streamer was sued by Toronto-based VoxTonePRO, which accused Spotify of stealing trade secrets to develop its user-generated ad platform. Spotify has not commented on the allegations.