Spotify Starts Streaming on Comcast’s Xfinity Devices

Spotify is now available for Comcast’s TV and broadband subscribers to stream from their television sets.

The cable operator announced that under a deal with Spotify, the music and audio streaming service’s 50 million music tracks and more than 1 million podcasts are available to stream on Xfinity starting this week.

Spotify is available Monday (June 22) to customers with Xfinity Flex, the over-the-top streaming box Comcast makes available to broadband-only customers. Spotify will begin rolling out to X1 customers today and the service will be available to across the Comcast footprint “in the coming days” as an app.

According to Comcast, streaming-music consumption among its TV and broadband users has grown by double digits year-over-year, a trend boosted as more people are working from home during COVID-19 quarantines.

Comcast offers a range of other music and audio streaming services on X1 and Flex including Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

Still unavailable on Comcast is Apple Music, which is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV, Windows PCs and Android devices.

The addition of Spotify furthers Comcast’s strategy of embracing internet apps — with the goal of being the one-stop shop for all entertainment and media in the living room. Comcast also offers dozens of video services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

“Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of Video and entertainment. “We’re pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotify’s Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their Xfinity service.”

To access Spotify on Xfinity X1 or Flex, customers can say “Spotify” into their Xfinity Voice Remote; Spotify will also show up in search results for specific songs, artists or podcasts. Comcast users can log in with existing Spotify credentials, while new customers will be able to create a Spotify account directly on X1 or Flex devices and immediately have access to the free, ad-supported version of the service.