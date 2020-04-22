Spotify Unveils Fundraising, Charity Options in Artist Platform

Since the coronavirus pandemic reached North America several weeks ago, Spotify has made several moves to support artists and the creative community, ranging from substantial contributions to MusiCares, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to a $10 million matching fund through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which recently added eight new partners.

The latest of these was unveiled in a blog post Wednesday morning: The Artist Fundraising Pick, a new option in its Spotify for Artists platform that is an effort to help artists raise money for themselves and their musicians and crews — or other artists, as well as certain charities. Similar to the way artists can select a song to highlight on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination (in addition to their Artist’s Pick).

Spotify has a group of initial fundraising partners: Artists can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe, and PayPal.me.

To that end, Cash App has established a $1 million relief effort for artists during these challenging times. Spotify for Artists users that submit their “$cashtag” username as their Artist Fundraising Pick — and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify — will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a collective total of $1 million has been contributed. This effort is available to artists in the U.S. & UK, but Spotify listeners located all over the world can still make contributions via Cash App.

Artists also can highlight any of the verified organizations participating in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

Spotify for Artists admin users can select “Get started” on the banner at the top of their dashboard to submit their Fundraising Pick; see its best practices guide for more details on how it works. Artists can fundraise for themselves, their crews, or a charity partner — as long as it fits within Spotify’s safety policy.

The company emphasizes that it considers this a first iteration “that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community.”

The company announced earlier this week that its Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project has added 8 new partners since launch for a total of 11 groups worldwide to date. New partners since launch include:

Centre National de la Musique (France)

Deutsche Orchester-Stiftung (Germany)

Initiative Musik (Germany)

Irish Music Industry Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund (Ireland)

Musikerforbundet (Sweden)

Support Act (Australia)

União Brasileira de Compositores (Brazil)

Unison Benevolent Fund (Canada)

These additions join MusiCares (US), PRS Foundation (UK), and Help Musicians (UK), who were announced as partners at launch.