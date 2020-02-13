‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

×

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Ads placed for the video game film adaptation had an estimated media value of $4.27 million through Sunday for 1,126 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Nick, Fox and Bravo, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Ridiculousness” and “The Masked Singer.” 

Just behind “Sonic the Hedgehog” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “The Photograph,” which saw 960 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.81 million. 

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild” (EMV: $3.66 million), Universal’s “The Invisible Man” ($3.33 million) and Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mulan” ($2.7 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Mulan” has the best iSpot Attention Index (146) in the ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.27M – Sonic the Hedgehog

Impressions: 282,882,005
Attention Score: 92.87
Attention Index: 76
National Airings: 1,126
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: Nick, FOX
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.54M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 11/12/19

$3.81M – The Photograph

Impressions: 321,022,877
Attention Score: 95.61
Attention Index: 119
National Airings: 960
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.15M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/03/19

$3.66M – The Call of the Wild

Impressions: 278,745,497
Attention Score: 96.01
Attention Index: 126
National Airings: 880
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: Nick, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.98M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 11/20/19

$3.33M – The Invisible Man

Impressions: 182,930,537
Attention Score: 96.01
Attention Index: 126
National Airings: 548
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: ABC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.75M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/07/19

$2.7M – Mulan

Impressions: 34,106,821
Attention Score: 97.09
Attention Index: 146
National Airings: 66
Networks: 2
Most Spend On: ABC, Disney Channel
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.74M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 07/07/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/03/2020 and 02/09/2020.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

 

