‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Ads placed for the video game film adaptation had an estimated media value of $4.27 million through Sunday for 1,126 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Nick, Fox and Bravo, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Ridiculousness” and “The Masked Singer.”

Just behind “Sonic the Hedgehog” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “The Photograph,” which saw 960 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.81 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild” (EMV: $3.66 million), Universal’s “The Invisible Man” ($3.33 million) and Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mulan” ($2.7 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mulan” has the best iSpot Attention Index (146) in the ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).