Soledad O’Brien Hosting Podcast About Murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer (EXCLUSIVE)

Soledad O'Brien Hosting Podcast About Murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer

Brent Lang

Soledad O’Brien will host a new true crime podcast about the 1964 murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer in Georgetown, D.C. It was a shocking and still unsolved killing, one that resulted in a trial and wave of press coverage that exposed racial tensions and whipped up political scandal.

This original audio documentary is being produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the media company behind hit films such as “Arrival” and “The Big Sick” and such television shows as “I Know This Much Is True.” Luminary, a subscription podcast platform, will air the show. The show, which has yet to be named, has an anticipated launch date in April.

Pinchot Meyer was a well-connected artist. Originally married to Central Intelligence Agency official Cord Meyer until they divorced in the late 1950s, she later had an affair with President John F. Kennedy. She moved in rarefied circles. Pinchot Meyer’s sister, Antoinette, was married to Washington Post reporter and editor Ben Bradlee. She was shot at close range while going for a walk in a D.C. park. Her case became a sensation after an African American man, Ray Crump, was arrested for the murder despite a lack of forensic evidence linking Crump to the victim or murder scene.

O’Brien has anchored, reported or produced programming for HBO, PBS, and CNN. She anchors the weekly political magazine show “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” for Hearst TV and is a correspondent on “HBO RealSports.”

Luminary’s slate includes “On Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast,” “Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan,” “The C-Word with Lena Dunham” and “Under The Skin with Russell Brand.”

