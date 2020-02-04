×
Snapchat User Growth Accelerates in Q4, Total Revenue Up 44% But Misses Expectations

CREDIT: Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock

Snap said Snapchat gained a net 8 million new daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2019, but revenue was lighter than Wall Street expected — sending the stock down in after-hours trading.

The social media and messaging app stood at 218 million daily active users, or DAUs, as of the end of last year. That’s up 17% year over year, and represents its biggest sequential growth in more than a year.

The company posted revenue of $561 million, up 44% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents. Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimates were for revenue of about $563 million and adjusted EPS of 1 cent. Shares of Snap fell more than 12% in post-market trading on the revenue miss.

In 2019, Snap added a net 31 million daily active users and “progressed towards profitability,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in announcing the results. “The strength in our core business gives us confidence in our long term growth and profitability and we’re excited to build on these results in 2020 and beyond.”

The company also said total daily time spent by Snapchat users watching video content Discover increased by 35% year-over-year in Q4 2019, while more than 50 Snapchat Shows reached a monthly audience of over 10 million viewers each.

More to come.

