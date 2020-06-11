Snapchat Unveils ‘Snap Minis’ With Coachella, Atom Tickets; Announces Other Developer Tools, Games and Partners

Snap took the lid off a number of new products and partnerships for its flagship Snapchat app, alongside new content and originals announcements, at the 2020 Snap Partner Summit.

The new tools and partners run across the Snap Kit, Snap Games and Bitmoji ecosystems, an includes new Snapchat Camera and augmented-reality features.

Snap also introduced Snap Minis, a new way for developers to bring HTML 5-based experiences inside Snapchat while tapping into the social features of the app on Android and iOS.

New Snap Minis will include ones developed with Coachella (pictured above), which will let users coordinate and plan their festival lineup with friends, and Movie Tickets by Atom, which let users find showtimes at a local theater, select the best seats together, and individually pay for tickets to see the show (once theaters reopen, of course).

Another Snap Mini is being developed with Headspace, a provider of meditation and mindfulness content, part of a broader series of new features from Snap aimed at letting users support friends who might be struggling with social and emotional well-being.

Other announcements from the 2020 Snap Partner Summit: