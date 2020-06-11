Snapchat Renews Content Deals With Disney, ESPN, NBCU and More; Unveils Original Shows From Kevin Hart, Catherine Hardwicke

Snap is bringing more content to Snapchat users, with a slew of renewals with media partners as well as a slate of more than a dozen new originals and returning short-form shows.

The company announced that it has reached multiyear deals with Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, the NBA and the NFL to expand content they deliver to for Snapchat’s Discover platform. That includes continued production of existing original franchises such as ESPN’s “SportsCenter on Snapchat,” NBC News’ “Stay Tuned,” E! News’ “The Rundown” and MTV’s “Teen Code.”

The social media and messaging company also announced original shows with partners including actor-comedian and Laugh Out Loud founder/CEO Kevin Hart; writer-director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight” and “Thirteen”), Emmy-nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), and reality-TV pioneers Bunim/Murray Productions.

Snap made the announcements Thursday at its 2020 Snap Partner Summit, held as a livestreaming event rather than an in-person conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new slate of Snap Originals — set to premiere over the next year — includes unscripted series, character-driven docuseries, and scripted dramas and comedies. Some of them will use Snap’s augmented-reality technologies for immersive storytelling experiences.

Vanessa Guthrie, director of Snap Originals, said the company continues to experiment with new formats and genres. “We really have doubled down on talent and worlds we know our audience will respond to,” she said in an interview.

As far as investment, budgets for Snapchat Shows vary, Guthrie said. “Some will be $50,000 per episode, some less, some significantly more – the creative needs to justify it,” she said. “We’ve been flexible with it.”

Snap analyzes data of what kinds of content and themes are popular among Snapchat’s younger-skewing user base. But, Guthrie said, “There’s no algorithm for creativity.”

Also today, Snap introduced a dedicated product in the Snapchat app called Happening Now, a new destination for breaking news. The company has partnered with news organizations including the Washington Post, Bloomberg, Reuters, NBC News, ESPN, NowThis, E! News, and BuzzFeed News. Happening Now will include publicly submitted Snaps from users, as well as personalized weather from Bitmoji in partnership with AccuWeather and horoscopes from Sanctuary.



Snapchat’s “Happening Now” section

Unlike the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded mobile-video startup Quibi, all of Snapchat Originals are free to watch. Each episode averages 5 minutes in length. Snap sells six-second, non-skippable ads that run within the shows.

According to Snap, more than half of the Gen Z population in the United States watch its originals shows. As of the first quarter of 2020, on average 229 million people use the Snapchat app daily — reaching more people in the U.S. than Twitter and TikTok combined, according to CEO Evan Spiegel.

To date in 2020, over 125 million people have watched news content on Snapchat, according to the company.

Overall, more than 60 Snapchat Shows reached monthly audiences of at least 10 million viewers in Q1 2020. That includes more than 35 million Snapchatters who have watched “Will From Home,” in which Will Smith shares his stay-at-home experience. Over 22 million Snapchatters watched “Nikita Unfiltered.”

In addition, the company says more than 15 million viewers watched season 1 of scripted zombie drama “Dead of Night” and over 70% of viewers who completed the series did so within 48 hours of starting it. And over 12 million users watched “Mind Yourself,” which follows 10 young people and their journey with mental health.

Here’s a rundown of Snap’s new originals slate:

Unscripted

Docuseries

Scripted

Renewals