Snapchat Users Report Widespread Problems Sending Snaps

Snapchat was dealing with technical problems spanning the U.S. and Europe on Wednesday morning, as thousands of users reported trouble using the social messaging app.

According to DownDetector, problem reports spiked around 10:30 a.m. ET, with 82% of users who registered problems saying they were having problems sending Snaps, the app’s disappearing messages. That came after a previous uptick in error reports submitted to DownDetector about nine hours earlier Wednesday morning.

Many Snapchat users also said they were unable to even log into the app, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration amid the stay-at-home COVID-19 quarantine. In the U.S., the hashtag “#snapchatdown” trended into the No. 1 spot on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet at 10:33 a.m. ET, Snapchat’s support account on Twitter acknowledged the issues. “We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight — we’re looking into it,” the post said.

Parent company Snap reported that Snapchat hit 218 million daily active users at the end of 2019, up 17% year over year. That marked Snapchat’s biggest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2018, which preceded a redesign that many users hated and stalled the app’s growth.