Snap to Raise At Least $750 Million Through Debt Offering

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, plans to launch a $750 million private-placement debt offering, along with the option for buyers to purchase up to an additional $112.5 million of the convertible securities.

Per the boilerplate text in the announcement Thursday, Snap said it plans to use cash from the offering for “general corporate purposes,” including working capital. In addition, the company “may also use a portion of the net proceeds” for acquisitions or for buybacks of Snap’s stock.

The announcement of the debt financing plans come after Snap posted strong first quarter 2020 results, with Snapchat’s average daily active users increasing by 11 million to 229 million in the period, up 20% year-over-year. Snap also beat Wall Street revenue expectations and slightly narrowed its net loss.

Snap ended Q1 with $901.3 million in cash on hand and $903.3 million in net debt (in the form of convertible senior notes).

The company said the debt securities will mature on May 1, 2025, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted before then. Snap said it will choose to settle the notes in cash; in shares of Snap’s Class A common stock; or a combination of cash and shares of Snap’s Class A common stock.

(Pictured above: Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel)