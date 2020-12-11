Snap Names Hello Sunshine’s Liz Jenkins to Board

Snap, parent company of Snapchat, appointed Liz Jenkins, CFO of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company, to its board of directors

Jenkins, a former exec at Sony PlayStation and Media Rights Capital, joined Snap’s board effective Dec. 10. She will serve on the audit committee.

“We’re all thrilled that Liz is joining the board. We’re confident we will benefit greatly from her vast experience and knowledge,” Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap, said in a statement. “She joins us at an exciting time and we are grateful for the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with her.”

Snap chairman Michael Lynton, an early Snapchat investor and former CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, added, “Liz brings to the board broad industry expertise across a variety of key areas, including finance, strategy, and operations.”

Jenkins has served as CFO at Hello Sunshine since August 2018. Prior to joining Hello Sunshine, she worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment as head of strategic ventures for PlayStation from June 2017 to August 2018; the Creative Cartel as interim Co-CEO from October 2015 to June 2016; and MRC from October 2008 to May 2015, most recently SVP of corporate development and strategy.

Jenkins currently serves on the board of GLAAD. She holds an MBA from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.

“I’m delighted to join the Snap board and to have the opportunity to work with Evan, Michael, and my fellow directors during what is clearly a very exciting time for the company,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Snap’s ability to rapidly innovate combined with its commitment to build a durable long term relationship with its community and its partners is inspiring and I’m eager to get started.”