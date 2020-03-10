Snap Scraps 2020 Partner Summit in Downtown L.A. Citing Coronavirus Concerns, Will Stream Event Online

Snap canceled its second Snap Partner Summit next month in Los Angeles for Snapchat developers, content creators and advertisers, moving the event instead to an online-only streaming presentation amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our partners and our team, we have decided to shift our plans for the April 2nd Snap Partner Summit,” the company said in a notice late Monday to attendees. The Snap Partner Summit 2020 had been scheduled to be held at ROW DTLA in downtown L.A. on April 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with a lineup including a keynote by CEO Evan Spiegel.

With the in-person event nixed, Snap will now deliver stream the keynote and product announcements online, starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 2, on snapchat.com.

The global coronavirus outbreak has led numerous events and movie openings to be cancelled or postponed. Those include SXSW, Google I/O, GDC, Facebook’s F8, MipTV, and Mobile World Congress.

At last year’s in augural Snap Partner Summit, the social messaging and media app player — which calls itself a “camera company” — announced a new games platform; the ability to let third-party apps let their users create Stories from Snapchat; an ad network to bring Snapchat ads to third-party apps; and a new slate of original shows.