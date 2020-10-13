Snap Taps Facebook, Google Alum Alexa Levine as U.S. Head of Entertainment Sales

Snap, parent company of Snapchat, has hired Alexa Levine as U.S. head of entertainment.

Levine comes to Snap from Facebook, where she worked for three years oversaw the company’s film, TV, streaming and live event ad clients as industry manager for entertainment. Prior to joining Facebook in 2017, she had a variety of roles at Google — including, most recently, senior account executive, media and entertainment — as well as Microsoft and ad agency Omnicom.

At Snap, Levine is responsible for leading the company’s entertainment sales team and working with U.S. entertainment clients advertising on the platform. Based in Los Angeles. Levine reports to Clayton Peters, U.S. head of verticals, who oversees Snap’s enterprise verticals.

Levine holds a bachelor’s degree in business and hotel management from Cornell University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Snap continues to bulk up its originals slate for Snapchat. Earlier this month, it premiered “Coach Kev” starring Kevin Hart and announced three docuseries coming to the platform in 2021 following Loren Gray, Trippie Redd and Swae Lee. On the ad front, Snap announced that it is rolling out First Commercial, a takeover offering that guarantees advertisers that Snapchat users see their non-skippable 6-second ad before any other spots on the app on a given day, to be widely available in the U.S. and U.K. this month.

As of the end of June 2020, Snapchat reported 238 million daily active users, up 17% year-over-year. The company claims Snapchat reaches over 100 million people in the U.S. alone, including over 90% of 13-24 year-olds and over 75% of 13-34 year-olds.