SiriusXM to Broadcast Exclusive Concerts by U2, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish on New Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

Jem Aswad

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Billie Eilish performs an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora at The Troubadour on September 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

SiriusXM pulls out all the stops for its subscriber-only concerts, and today the network announced that it will broadcast some of its biggest of the past decade — including performances by Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish — on a dedicated limited-time channel, SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series, starting March 9.

For more than a decade, SiriusXM has invited its subscribers to exclusive concerts headlined by some of music’s biggest names at legendary venues; Pearl Jam will perform at Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners March 26. SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series channel will air one special concert, all day, on their respective broadcast date on channel 30. Variety covered the U2 and Lady Gaga SiriusXM concerts, both of which were stellar.

The SiriusXM Superstar Concert Series pop-up channel will run from March 9 through March 24.  See the full broadcast schedule below.

“A hallmark and distinctive benefit of being a SiriusXM subscriber has been the chance to not only hear the best big-time and emerging artists on our great range of channels, but also to actually attend a live special show by the musical artists they love,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “We continue to hold great concerts for subscribers, but we wanted to share these great moments, and bring it all together in one place for our listeners.”

The limited-run channel will highlight SiriusXM’s exclusive live performances at venues such as New York City’s Apollo Theater, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry, and the Troubadour and Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, among others.

SiriusXM’s Superstar Concert Series Broadcast Schedule:

DATE                CONCERT                                                           ORIGINAL DATE/LOCATION   

3/9                     Paul McCartney at The Apollo                             12/13/10, New York City

3/10                   Billie Eilish at The Troubadour                             9/18/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/11                   Coldplay at Stephen Talkhouse                           8/7/16, Amagansett, NY

3/12                   Bruce Springsteen at The Apollo                          3/9/12, New York City

3/13                   Garth Brooks at The Ryman                                9/8/16, Nashville, TN

3/14                   Dave Matthews at The (SiriusXM) Garage           9/11/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/15                   Bon Jovi at The Faena Theater                            12/3/16, Miami, FL

3/16                   Lady Gaga at The Apollo                                     6/24/19, New York City

3/17                   U2 at The Apollo                                                  6/11/18, New York City

3/18                   Guns N’ Roses at The Apollo                               7/20/17, New York City

3/19                   Florida Georgia Line at The Ryman                     5/29/19, Nashville, TN

3/20                   Eagles at The Grand Ole Opry                             10/29/17, Nashville, TN

3/21                   Metallica at The Apollo                                         9/21/13, New York City

3/22                   Mumford & Sons at Stephen Talkhouse               8/25/19, Amagansett, NY

3/23                   KISS at The Whisky a Go Go                               2/11/19, Los Angeles, CA

3/24                   Phish at The Metropolitan Opera House              12/3/19, Philadelphia, PA

 

 

