‘The Simpsons’ Star Nancy Cartwright Launches Online Voice Acting Class

¡Ay, caramba!

Now you can learn the secrets of the voice-acting trade from Nancy Cartwright, who’s provided the iconic voice of Bart on “The Simpsons” for more than 30 years.

Cartwright, an Emmy-winner actor who has worked more than 100 animated shows, this week launched a virtual online class on voice acting through e-learning platform MasterClass. Her 14 video lessons feature custom animation, examples from her career and live-action demonstrations of her vocal techniques.

Cartwright’s class is available through MasterClass’ $180 annual subscription, which provides access to its full catalog of more than 100 classes from a range of celebs. Those include actors Samuel L. Jackson, Helen Mirren and Jodie Foster as well as filmmakers, music artists, writers, photographers and more.

Nancy Cartwright RAMONA ROSALES

Designed for beginning and intermediate voice actors and non-actors alike, Cartwright’s MasterClass promises step-by-step instruction revealing her holistic creative process for recording animated characters. That includes how to voice brand-new characters with original sketches to showcase her range of techniques. Cartwright will break down topics such as the importance of having a mentor; the differences between an agent and a manager; and how to handle auditions.

“If you’re going to start a career in voice acting, there are a few things you need to know,” Cartwright said in a statement. “Number one, the most important thing is that you have to be yourself. You have your own voice — literally. In my MasterClass, I’ll share advice on how to hone that voice and use it to not only build a career, but to uplift, to make change and to bring joy to others.”

Besides her most famous turn as Bart, Cartwright has also voiced Chuckie in “Rugrats,” Mindy in “Animaniacs” and “Pinky and The Brain,” Rufus in “Kim Possible” and dozens of others.

Cartwright won the first-ever Emmy Award for voiceover performance in 1992, among other laurels. In addition to her voice work, the Ohio native co-founded production company Spotted Cow Entertainment, as well as TV development and production company CRE84U Entertainment. Cartwright is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Watch the trailer for Cartwright’s MasterClass: