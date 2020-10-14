Save Our Stages Festival Schedule Revealed: Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews, YG, More

The lineup for this weekend’s Save Our Stages festival — a.k.a the #SOSFest, the three-day virtual music festival to spread awareness of the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act currently before Congress, and raise funds for independent venues that are the beneficiaries of the act — has been revealed and includes unique virtual sets by Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Roots, Brittany Howard, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, YG, Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers and many others. The act, which is attached to the Heroes Act, is currently before the Senate but delayed by conflicting messages from President Trump.

The full lineup appears below.

A NIVA survey has shown that 90% of the independent venues in the U.S. will close without federal aid.

The festival, which takes place from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18 is produced by YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and hosted by Reggie Watts. The all-original performances will be staged from 26 different independent venues across the country.

#SOSFEST will livestream in its entirety on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel with segments simultaneously airing on performer’s Official Artist YouTube Channels — with a prominent “donate” button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Fans can donate directly to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent venues in peril, on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel now.

Head here for more info on the festival, and here to find out ways that you can help your favorite independent music venue weather the pandemic.



FRIDAY, October 16th

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET – Alec Benjamin, Hotel Cafe

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – FINNEAS, Teragram Ballroom

6 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Sebastián Yatra, Broward Center

6:40 PM PT / 9:40 PM ET – Dizzy Fae, First Avenue

7:10 PM PT / 10:10 PM ET – Macklemore, Neumos

7:50 PM PT / 10:50 PM ET – YG, Troubadour

8:15 PM PT / 11:15 PM ET – G-Eazy, The Independent

8:45 PM PT / 11:45 PM ET – Marshmello + Demi Lovato, Troubadour

8:55 PM PT / 11:55 PM ET – Dillion Francis, Teragram Ballroom

SATURDAY, October 17th

1 PM PT / 4 PM ET – Jason Mraz, Belly Up Tavern

1:40 PM PT / 4:40 PM ET – Adam Melchor, Hotel Cafe

2:10 PM PT / 5:10 PM ET – Kelsea Ballerini, Exit/In

2:40 PM PT / 5:40 PM ET – JP Saxe, Troubadour

3:15 PM PT / 6:15 PM ET – Cautious Clay, World Cafe Live

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Bea Miller, Teragram Ballroom

4;35 PM PT / 7:35 PM ET – Gus Dapperton, (Le) Poisson Rouge

5:15 PM PT / 8:15 PM ET – Phoebe Bridgers, Troubadour

6:00 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Rise Against, Metro

6:25 PM PT / 9:25 PM ET – Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

6:55 PM PT / 9:55 PM ET – Leon Bridges, Troubadour

7:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM ET – Miley Cyrus, Whisky a Go-Go

7:35 PM PT / 10:35 PM ET – Foo Fighters, Troubadour

8:10 PM PT / 11:10 PM ET – The Roots, Apollo

9:20 PM PT / 12:20 AM ET – Portugal. The Man, Crystal Ballroom

10:10 PM PT / 1:10 AM ET – Major Lazer, Gramps

SUNDAY, October 18th

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET – Little Big Town, Exit/in

2:35 PM PT / 5:35 PM ET – Brothers Osborne, Mercy Lounge

3:05 PM PT / 6:05 PM ET – Dave Matthews, Jefferson Theater

3:40 PM PT / 6:40 PM ET – Monica, Center Stage

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Black Pumas, The Parish

4:10 PM PT / 7:10 PM ET – Nathaniel Rateliff, Boulder Theater

4:50 PM PT / 7:50 PM ET – Reba McEntire, Ryman Auditorium

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – The Revivalists, Tipitina’s

6:05 PM PT / 9:05 PM ET – The Lumineers, Boulder Theater