Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Other Celebs Get Naked in New Mail-in Voting PSA

A group of Hollywood celebrities got naked in a new PSA to bring attention to “naked ballot” laws, which require voters in 16 states to place their mail-in ballots in two different envelopes — one inside of the other and in a specific order — for their votes to be counted.

The ad (watch below) features a stripped-down-to-their-birthday-suits roster that includes Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman (and her father Donald), Josh Gad and Ryan Michelle Bathe, as well as a fully dressed Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen). In the spot, the celebs implore voters on the necessary steps they must take when voting by mail and urge voters to mail or drop off their ballots ASAP.

The PSA was created by RepresentUs, which describes itself as a nonpartisan organization focused on voting rights. RepresentUs recently created the viral “Dictators” ads featuring deepfakes of Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin to rally American voters.

Votes that aren’t counted because they don’t comply with “naked ballot” laws could particularly affect the outcome in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to RepresentUs. “Naked ballots are the new hanging chads,” RepresentUs co-founder and CEO Josh Silver said in a statement. “The fact is that if you use the wrong pen color or don’t assemble your mail-in ballot correctly, your vote may not count. This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail.”

Added Silver, “We’re grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted.”

Watch the video below or at this link: