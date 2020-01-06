×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung’s Self-Rotating Sero TV That Displays Vertical Video Like a Smartphone to Get Global Release

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Samsung Sero TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung Electronics

Want to watch Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok videos on a big-screen TV? Samsung has designed a product just for you — though it’s still not clear if the company’s Sero TV is a proof-of-concept gimmick or an idea that will have legs.

Samsung Electronics, at its CES 2020 “first look” preview Sunday in Las Vegas, showed off the Sero — a 4K television that can turn itself counterclockwise 90 degrees with the push of a button to change from traditional horizontal orientation to vertical mode for viewing videos made for smartphones.

Sero (which means “vertical” in Korean) initially rolled out in South Korea last year, and in 2020 the company plans to launch it in several global markets. Samsung did not announce pricing; in Korea, the Sero TV has sold for around $1,600.

Users can mirror content on their phones to the Sero’s 43-inch display (and for those using a Samsung Galaxy the TV will automatically adjust to how they’re holding the phone). According to the company, the Sero is targeted at millennial and Gen Z consumers who are more likely to use smartphones as their first screen.

“Consumers can expect to enjoy a variety of content – including social media, YouTube and other personal videos – in whatever display orientation mirrors their mobile device,” Samsung said in its announcement. “The Sero combines the cutting-edge functions of Samsung’s top-level displays while providing a new approach to home entertainment technology that meets the needs and habits of the growing mobile viewing audience.”

Popular on Variety

Other announcements from Samsung’s CES 2020 preview:

  • Samsung introduced the modular MicroLED line, available in 75-, 88-, 93-, 110-, and 150-inch display sizes. Consumers can connect multiple MicroLED panels together to create video walls in different configurations. At CES, Samsung built a massive wall with the panels — a video display measuring 292 inches, stretching over 20 feet wide.
  • The new Q950TS QLED 8K TV features the “Infinity Screen,” with a screen-to-body ratio of 99%, and a slim form factor of just 15 millimeters thick. The LCD display has built-in upscaling that can automatically upscale non-8K content and can also optimize the screen to both ambient conditions and individual images.
  • Samsung plans to integrate Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant directly into its lineup of 2020 smart TVs.

More Digital

  • Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

    Is 2020 The Year That Reliance Becomes India’s Digital Champion?

    In 2016 when India’s richest man, the oil to retail billionaire, Mukesh Ambani launched his nationwide mobile broadband service Jio Infocomm, he amped up the digital economy in the world’s second most populous nation. Now he and Reliance Industries Ltd. are intent on riding that digital wave to incumbent-challenging new heights. The $22 billion launch [...]

  • Streaming video

    Streaming Video Consumer Spending to Jump 29% in 2020 to $24 Billion, CTA Forecasts

    The streaming wars are set to unleash a river of cash. With major media companies entering the market, American consumer spending on subscription-video services will increase 29% in 2020, hitting an estimated $24.1 billion, according to the Consumer Technology Association’s sales and forecast study for the year. The anticipated jump comes as streaming video providers [...]

  • Golden Globes/NBC

    How to Watch the Golden Globes Online

    The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards show will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC will broadcast the three-hour event while also streaming it live on NBC’s website and app for those with a cable subscription log-in. Individuals without a cable [...]

  • Angela Yee Power 105.1's Powerhouse NYC

    'Breakfast Club' Host Angela Yee Brings 'Lip Service' to All; Shares #MeToo Experience

    Angela Yee, host of Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” has become one of the media’s best-known multi-hyphenates. A businesswoman who founded her own “Lip Service” podcast, Yee spent much of the fall of 2019 on the road, teaming up with Live Nation for “Lip Service Live.” The tour featured guests in every major city who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad