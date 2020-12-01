Salesforce to Buy Slack in $27.7 Billion Deal

In the biggest tech deal of the year so far, Salesforce announced that it plans to buy Slack Technologies — provider of the popular workplace-messaging system — in a stock deal worth $27.7 billion.

According to Salesforce, the combination of Slack with its flagship customer-relationship management system will “create the operating system for the new way to work.” With the acquisition, Slack will become the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360 and Slack will be “deeply integrated” into every Salesforce Cloud, the company announced.

Once the deal closes, Slack will become an operating unit of Salesforce and will continue to be led by CEO Stewart Butterfield.

Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff called the proposed deal a “match made in heaven.”

“Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it,” Benioff said in a statement. “Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”

Butterfield added, “The opportunity we see together is massive. As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organization, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organizational agility. Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Salesforce expects to fund the cash portion of the deal with a combination of new debt and cash on Salesforce’s balance sheet. Salesforce has obtained a commitment from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Bank of America, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for a $10 billion senior unsecured 364-day bridge loan facility, subject to customary conditions.