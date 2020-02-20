×

RuPaul Launches Self-Help Internet Class Teaching You How to ‘Work the Runway of Life’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
RuPaul
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary drag performer and TV star RuPaul is leading a self-help online course to teach you how to find your identity — and live your best life.

The 16-lesson course, offered through online-education platform MasterClass, costs $90 for unlimited access. In RuPaul’s class on “self-expression and authenticity,” he shares experiences from his journey to self-love and stardom and instructs members on how to identify strengths, cultivate a tribe, and tune into their “inner frequency” using techniques like meditation and taking personal inventory.

“How can you love, if you can’t love yourself?” RuPaul said in a statement. “My MasterClass will show you how to find the deepest level of yourself, own who you are and have the confidence to work the runway of life.”

Since 2009, RuPaul Charles has produced and hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards, which has produced several spinoffs. Over his 35-year career, he has released 14 studio albums and three books, hosted his own talk show (“The RuPaul Show” on VH1) and has appeared in TV and films including “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.” A prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, RuPaul became a fixture of New York City nightlife and in 1993 broke into the zeitgeist after releasing his debut single, “Supermodel (You Better Work).”

In one lesson in his MasterClass, RuPaul shares past trauma in his own life and how it relates to his process of self-betterment, offering advice on how to deal with shame, trauma and difficult emotions. RuPaul also sits down with Zaldy, his longtime costume collaborator, to deconstruct previous runway looks the duo have created. In bonus lessons, David Petruschin — RuPaul’s makeup artist — transforms into drag alter-ego Raven, and RuPaul shares insights and makeup lessons for all, from painting dramatic eyes to contouring.

Popular on Variety

Each lesson in RuPaul’s class includes a downloadable workbook with lesson recaps and supplemental materials.

“RuPaul is fearless — defying norms and breaking rules,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Ru’s MasterClass teaches every single one of us how to celebrate who we are, how to persevere, how to take risks and how to own our fears. This class will change how you live your life.”

The class joins MasterClass’s roster of over 75 classes taught by celebrities and other professional instructors on acting, writing, filmmaking, cooking, photography and more. MasterClass sells an All-Access Pass for $180 per year that provides access to all courses.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s MasterClass:

More Digital

  • GoNoodle I Used a Comma

    Can GoNoodle Climb to the Kid-Media Big Leagues?

    If you’re a parent of grade-school kids in America, the odds are good your tykes know about GoNoodle’s upbeat music and exercise videos, designed to get them up on their feet and moving around. But GoNoodle doesn’t have the same brand recognition as, say, Disney or Nickelodeon — and KC Estenson wants to change that. [...]

  • Friends TV Series

    'Friends' DVD, Digital Sales Soar as It Takes a Break From Streaming

    They’re on a streaming break — but “Friends” will still be there for you. WarnerMedia’s home entertainment division is aiming to capitalize on the brief disappearance of the hit sitcom from streaming video on demand, as fans look for other ways to get their “Friends” fix. Repeats of the wildly popular laffer, which ran for [...]

  • RuPaul

    RuPaul Launches Self-Help Internet Class Teaching You How to 'Work the Runway of Life'

    Legendary drag performer and TV star RuPaul is leading a self-help online course to teach you how to find your identity — and live your best life. The 16-lesson course, offered through online-education platform MasterClass, costs $90 for unlimited access. In RuPaul’s class on “self-expression and authenticity,” he shares experiences from his journey to self-love [...]

  • Spotify and Resident Advisor Announce Ticketing

    Spotify Unveils Ticketing Partnership With Dance Music Platform Resident Advisor

    Spotify today announced a ticketing partnership with influential dance-music website Resident Advisor with the goal of “supporting music communities around the world by increasing attendance to thousands of local venues and parties.” The program will connect Spotify users to events by artists via localized event listings promoted within the application. The program is similar to [...]

  • charlie hunnam TIFF 2019 Kelly Gang

    Apple TV’s 'Shantaram' Halts Production Amid Search for New Showrunner, Weather Problems

    Production of Apple TV Plus’ Charlie Hunnam-starring “Shantaram” has been halted in Australia due to a writing backlog. Only two of 10 episodes shot so far, Variety has confirmed. Though all episodes had been outlined in the writers’ room, it is understood that showrunner and high-profile screenwriter Eric Warren Singer (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “American Hustle”) [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    CBS All Access, Showtime to Reach 16 Million Streaming Subscribers By Year's End

    CBS All Access and Showtime are on track to garner a combined 16 million subscribers by year’s end, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Thursday. ViacomCBS’ subscription-streaming offerings ended 2019 with 11 million subscribers in total, a 50% gain over 2018. CBS Corp. previously forecast the two streaming services would reach 25 million subscribers by [...]

  • delete Me

    Viaplay Orders Young Adult Series 'Delete Me' From Norway (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streaming service, has ordered “Delete Me,” a Norwegian form series skewing young adults and headlined by cast of up-and-comers. Written and directed by Marie Kristiansen (“Young and Promising”), the series uses innovative narrative techniques to explore vital contemporary topics such as cyber-bullying, hacking and exclusion. Each episode of 20 minutes is told [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad