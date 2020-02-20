RuPaul Launches Self-Help Internet Class Teaching You How to ‘Work the Runway of Life’

Legendary drag performer and TV star RuPaul is leading a self-help online course to teach you how to find your identity — and live your best life.

The 16-lesson course, offered through online-education platform MasterClass, costs $90 for unlimited access. In RuPaul’s class on “self-expression and authenticity,” he shares experiences from his journey to self-love and stardom and instructs members on how to identify strengths, cultivate a tribe, and tune into their “inner frequency” using techniques like meditation and taking personal inventory.

“How can you love, if you can’t love yourself?” RuPaul said in a statement. “My MasterClass will show you how to find the deepest level of yourself, own who you are and have the confidence to work the runway of life.”

Since 2009, RuPaul Charles has produced and hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards, which has produced several spinoffs. Over his 35-year career, he has released 14 studio albums and three books, hosted his own talk show (“The RuPaul Show” on VH1) and has appeared in TV and films including “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.” A prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, RuPaul became a fixture of New York City nightlife and in 1993 broke into the zeitgeist after releasing his debut single, “Supermodel (You Better Work).”

In one lesson in his MasterClass, RuPaul shares past trauma in his own life and how it relates to his process of self-betterment, offering advice on how to deal with shame, trauma and difficult emotions. RuPaul also sits down with Zaldy, his longtime costume collaborator, to deconstruct previous runway looks the duo have created. In bonus lessons, David Petruschin — RuPaul’s makeup artist — transforms into drag alter-ego Raven, and RuPaul shares insights and makeup lessons for all, from painting dramatic eyes to contouring.

Popular on Variety

Each lesson in RuPaul’s class includes a downloadable workbook with lesson recaps and supplemental materials.

“RuPaul is fearless — defying norms and breaking rules,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Ru’s MasterClass teaches every single one of us how to celebrate who we are, how to persevere, how to take risks and how to own our fears. This class will change how you live your life.”

The class joins MasterClass’s roster of over 75 classes taught by celebrities and other professional instructors on acting, writing, filmmaking, cooking, photography and more. MasterClass sells an All-Access Pass for $180 per year that provides access to all courses.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s MasterClass: