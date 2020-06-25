Rooster Teeth Cancels This Year’s RTX Convention After Surge in Texas COVID-19 Cases

Rooster Teeth, the division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media dedicated to sci-fi and fandom, has canceled RTX 2020. Instead, it’s planning a virtual event for fans.

The decision came after the Austin Public Health department determined that the annual convention cannot be held at the Austin Convention Center. It had been set to run Sept. 5-7, 2020.

“Despite all our wishes and best efforts to bring us together in person this year, due to citywide restrictions on large-scale events, RTX Austin 2020 has officially been cancelled,” the company announced on its website Thursday.

Further details about the virtual RTX event will be shared when they become available, Rooster Teeth said. Those who bought tickets will receive refunds, or they can opt to postpone their badge to RTX 2021, which is scheduled for July 9-11, 2021.

