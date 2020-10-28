Ron Jeremy Charged With Seven Additional Counts of Sexual Assault

Seven additional counts of sexual assault were filed on Wednesday against former adult film star Ron Jeremy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement.

The seven counts — which include three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration — were filed by six different women relating to incidents dating back to 1996.

Jeremy now faces 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl. These incidents involve 23 victims and span from 1996 to 2020.

Jeremy pled not guilty to the charges today and will return to court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing. The prosecutors on the case are Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez.

If Jeremy is charged, he could receive a maximum prison sentence of more than 330 years to life.