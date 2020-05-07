Roku Streaming Hours Surged 80% in April, Hits Nearly 40 Million Accounts in Q1

Roku’s first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates as COVID-19 quarantines have resulted in a massive streaming surge for the company. However, it warned that advertising revenue will see slower growth in 2020 than expected because of a pullback in U.S. spending.

The company said it ended the quarter with 39.8 million active accounts, a net increase of about 2.9 million from the prior quarter (when it added a record 4.6 million accounts) and up 37% year over year. Streaming hours in Q1 totaled 13.2 billion, a 49% year-over-year increase — a smaller year-to-year increase than the 68% jump Roku reported in Q4 and a sequential decline from 16.3 billion hours for the last three months of 2019.

Roku posted revenue $320.8 million (higher than analyst consensus estimates of $306.7 million) and a net loss of $54.6 million (45 cents per share), in line with expectations.

According to the company, the acceleration of growth in new Roku accounts and viewership continued in April. Active accounts grew roughly 38% last month versus April 2019, driven by a year-over-year increase in new accounts of more than 70%.

In April, streaming hours rose by roughly 80% year-over-year, driven by an increase in streaming hours per account of approximately 30%.

“The pandemic associated stay-at-home orders and increased unemployment appear to have accelerated the shift from linear TV viewing to streaming during the past few weeks,” founder/CEO Anthony Wood and CFO Steve Louden wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Since mid-March, platform monetization has seen a mixture of impacts. For example, subscription video on demand (SVOD) trials and subscriptions, and transactional video on demand (TVOD) purchases are up. While our advertising business has seen higher than normal cancellations as overall advertising budgets have declined, this has been partially offset by ad-spend that has moved to Roku from traditional TV budgets.

“Despite the likelihood that total U.S. advertising expenditures will decline in 2020, we believe Roku is relatively well positioned based on the effectiveness of our ad products and the trend towards streaming,” Wood and Louden wrote. “As a result, we anticipate that our ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than we originally expected for the year.”

While Roku says it benefited from the boom in quarantine streaming, it rolled out a “Are you still watching?” feature in Q1 — which exits video playback after long periods of user inactivity, so was expected to reduce overall streaming time across its user base.

The company had already pre-announced that Q1 revenue would be slightly higher than previously expected, with other metrics generally in-line with prior outlook, while it pulled guidance for 2020 given economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Roku announced the OneView Ad Platform, integrating Roku’s advertising inventory with identity and attribution tools of demand-side platform Dataxu, which the company acquired in November 2019.