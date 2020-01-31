Roku Pulls Fox Channels Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Contract Dispute

Roku, less than three days before Super Bowl LIV is set to air on Fox, has removed all Fox Corp. channels from the Roku Channel Store — a move the broadcaster called a “poorly timed negotiating ploy.”

In a tweet Thursday, Roku said that its distribution deal with Fox Corp. was set to expire on Jan. 31 “so Fox channels were removed from the Roku Channel Store.”

The device maker said Roku users can still view Fox programming — including this Sunday’s Super Bowl — through other over-the-top pay-TV services, including Dish’s Sling TV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Fubo.

In a statement Thursday, Fox Corp. said that Roku’s removal of Fox apps represented “a naked effort to use its customers as pawns.”

“To be clear, Fox has not asked Roku to remove our apps, and we would prefer Roku continue to make them available without interruption,” the company said in a statement to the Verge. “Roku’s tactics are a poorly timed negotiating ploy, fabricating a crisis with no thought for the alarm it generated among its own customers.”

Fox added that Super Bowl LIV will be “ubiquitously available” through streaming providers, including Fox apps on “the biggest streaming platforms and our website.”

Super Bowl LIV, pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, will air on Fox’s broadcast stations on Sunday, Feb. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be free to stream on NFL Digital apps and site; Fox Sports and Fox Deportes Digital apps and websites; and Yahoo Sports mobile web apps.

“Only Roku can pull apps from its customers’ devices, and we would urge them to stop the intimidation tactics and reconsider the merits of irritating their best customers in pursuit of Roku’s own interests,” Fox Corp. said in the statement.

Roku has removed the following Fox channels from its store: Fox Now, Fox Sports, Fox News Channel and Fox Nation, Fox Business, Fox Soccer, and Big Ten Network.

The spat between Roku and Fox Corp. calls to mind the retransmission-consent disputes between pay-TV operators and broadcasters, which over the years have led to numerous TV channels going dark after the parties reach an impasse in contract talks.