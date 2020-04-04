Roku Channel Adds Hundreds of Hours of Free HBO Shows, Movies and ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes

Turns out the 500 hours of free HBO content that the premium cabler unlocked Friday is available on Roku devices in the U.S. — but on the streaming platform’s Roku Channel, not on HBO’s own apps for Roku.

To find the free HBO programming, which includes full seasons of “Silicon Valley” (pictured above), “The Sopranos,” and seven other original series, U.S. users can visit HBO on the Roku Channel on any Roku device, as well as the Roku mobile app and on the web at therokuchannel.com.

In addition, through HBO, Roku Channel is currently providing 20 episodes of “Sesame Street” from three recent seasons (2016-18) streaming for free through May 15.

According to Roku, the HBO series and documentaries will be free to watch on Roku Channel through May 15. The Warner Bros. movies available through HBO will be free until April 30.

Here’s the full list of what’s available from HBO on the Roku Channel:

Full HBO Original Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

6. Succession (2 Seasons)

7. True Blood (7 Seasons

8. Veep (7 Seasons)

9. The Wire (5 Seasons)

‘Sesame Street’

Season 46: 9 episodes

Season 47: 2 episodes

Season 48: 9 episodes

Warner Bros. Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded by the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

HBO Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest