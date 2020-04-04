Roku Channel Adds Hundreds of Hours of Free HBO Shows, Movies and ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes

Turns out the 500 hours of free HBO content that the premium cabler unlocked Friday is available on Roku devices in the U.S. — but on the streaming platform’s Roku Channel, not on HBO’s own apps for Roku.
To find the free HBO programming, which includes full seasons of “Silicon Valley” (pictured above), “The Sopranos,” and seven other original series, U.S. users can visit HBO on the Roku Channel on any Roku device, as well as the Roku mobile app and on the web at therokuchannel.com.
In addition, through HBO, Roku Channel is currently providing 20 episodes of “Sesame Street” from three recent seasons (2016-18) streaming for free through May 15.
According to Roku, the HBO series and documentaries will be free to watch on Roku Channel through May 15. The Warner Bros. movies available through HBO will be free until April 30.
Here’s the full list of what’s available from HBO on the Roku Channel:
Full HBO Original Series
1. Ballers (5 Seasons)
2. Barry (2 Seasons)
3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
6. Succession (2 Seasons)
7. True Blood (7 Seasons
8. Veep (7 Seasons)
9. The Wire (5 Seasons)
‘Sesame Street’
Season 46: 9 episodes
Season 47: 2 episodes
Season 48: 9 episodes
Warner Bros. Movies
1. Arthur
2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks
3. Blinded by the Light
4. The Bridges of Madison County
5. Crazy, Stupid, Love.
6. Empire of the Sun
7. Forget Paris
8. Happy Feet Two
9. Isn’t It Romantic?
10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
11. Midnight Special
12. My Dog Skip
13. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
14. Pan
15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
16. Red Riding Hood
17. Smallfoot
18. Storks
19. Sucker Punch
20. Unknown
HBO Docuseries and Documentaries
1. The Apollo
2. The Case Against Adnan Syed
3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher
4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts
7. McMillion$
8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
9. United Skates
10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest