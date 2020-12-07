Roku Names Finance Experts Laurie Simon Hodrick, Gina Luna to Board of Directors

Roku announced that financial experts Prof. Laurie Simon Hodrick and GP Capital Partners’ Gina Luna were elected to its board of directors. Both women also join the streaming-platform company’s audit committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laurie and Gina to Roku’s board of directors,” Anthony Wood, Roku’s founder, CEO and chairman, said in a statement. “Roku will benefit greatly from their deep financial expertise, public company and corporate governance experience, and passion for our business and customers.”

Hodrick (above left) is a visiting professor of law at Stanford Law School and the school’s Rock Center for Corporate Governance Fellow, as well as a visiting fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution and the A. Barton Hepburn Professor Emerita of Economics at Columbia Business School. She served as the founding director of the program for financial studies at Columbia Business School and was a managing director at Deutsche Bank. Hodrick currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Synnex and PGIM (formerly Prudential Retail) Funds. She holds a B.A. in economics from Duke University and a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford.

Luna (above right) is a partner in GP Capital Partners and has served as CEO of Luna Strategies since 2016. She served at JP Morgan Chase for 21 years, most recently as managing director of Chase Commercial Banking and before that CMO of Chase Commercial Banking. Luna currently serves on the board of Tetra Technologies and Complete Intelligence. She holds a B.B.A. of finance and administration from Texas A&M University.

Hodrick and Luna join Roku’s other board members: Wood; Ravi Ahuja, former president of business operations and chief financial officer of Walt Disney Television; Mai Fyfield, former chief strategy officer at Sky; Jeffrey Hastings, CEO of BrightSign; consultant Alan Henricks; former Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt; and Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company RedSeal.