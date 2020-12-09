Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads YouTube’s Top Songs of 2020 Chart

YouTube has unveiled its lists of the Top Songs from 2020, with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” topping the list. The full tallies appear below, along with other factoids — and check out Variety‘s feature on Ricch from last week’s “Hitmakers” awards, where he won Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Head here for more YouTube year-end lists.
Top Songs of 2020
- “The Box” Roddy Ricch
- “Life Is Good” Future (feat. Drake)
- “WAP” Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
- “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
- “We Paid” Lil Baby
- “Savage” (remix) Megan Thee Stallion
- “Yo Perreo Sola” Bad Bunny
- “Rockstar” DaBaby (feat. Roddy Ricch)
- “Whats Poppin” (remix) Jack Harlow (feat. Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne & DaBaby)
- “Woah” Lil Baby
Top U.S. Videos
- Future – Life is Good ft. Drake
- Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba
- Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid
- NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch
- Cardi B – WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Top R&B Songs
- “Go Crazy” Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Pack Lite” Queen Naija
- “B.S.” Jhené Aiko (feat. H.E.R.)
- “Do It” Chloe x Halle
- “Come Thru” Summer Walker (feat. Usher & Ben Chang)
- “U 2 Luv” Ne-Yo & Jeremih
- “Believe It” PartyNextDoor & Rihanna
- “You Got It” Vedo
- “Circles” Trey Songz
- “Comfortable” H.E.R.
Top Rock Songs
- “bloody valentine” Machine Gun Kelly
- “Parasite Eve” Bring Me the Horizon
- “Shot in the Dark” AC/DC
- “Take Me Away” Ayron Jones
- “Under the Graveyard” Ozzy Osbourne
- “Inside Out” Five Finger Death Punch
- “Shame Shame” Foo Fighters
- “Death by Rock and Roll” The Pretty Reckless
- “CMFT Must Be Stopped” Corey Taylor (feat. Kid Bookie & Tech N9ne)
- “Oh Yeah!” Green Day