Roddy Ricch Tops Apple Music’s 2020 Year-End Album and Songs Charts

Roddy Ricch — who is Variety’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in our just-released 2020 Hitmakers issue — topped Apple Music’s 2020 year-end album and songs charts, according to statistics released by the company. For the first time, Apple Music will share the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart, and the first Shazamed locations of the Top 25 Songs.

Ricch has the top song and album with “The Box” and “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” respectively, with the Top Lyrics being Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and the Top Shazamed Song being Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”

While the statistics were not shared for each song, the announcement does note that Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” was surpassing 30 million weekly plays globally in addition to being Shazamed 1 million times in its first six weeks of release.

Also, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” had the second most streams this year, it actually had the most listeners, reaching the top 5 on the Apple Music Top 100 charts in 92 countries, including No. 1 in 62 countries, the song was one of the world’s most listened to tracks of the year. Also, from its very first Shazam in Paris, France it went on to be Shazamed 17.5 million times worldwide, the third highest total for any song this year.

Full Top 100 charts-playlists are available on Apple Music:

Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global – apple.co/WW2020

Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics – apple.co/Lyrics2020

Top 100 2020: Shazam – apple.co/Shazam2020

Top 25 Songs of 2020 1 “The Box”

Roddy Ricch

Song was first Shazamed in St. Cloud, MN, USA 2 “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd

Paris, France 3 “Dance Monkey”

Tones And I

Düsseldorf, Germany 4 “ROCKSTAR” (feat. Roddy Ricch)

DaBaby

Cleveland, OH, USA 5 “Life Is Good” (feat. Drake)

Future

Houston, TX, USA 6 “Don’t Start Now”

Dua Lipa

Adana, Turkey 7 “Circles”

Post Malone

Sisak, Croatia 8 “everything i wanted”

Billie Eilish

Moscow, Russia 9 “Woah”

Lil Baby

Phoenix, AZ, USA 10 “Ballin’”

Roddy Ricch & Mustard

Houston, TX, USA 11 “ROXANNE”

Arizona Zervas

Lubbock, TX, USA 12 “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Travis Scott

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 13 “High Fashion” (feat. Mustard)

Roddy Ricch

Los Angeles, CA, USA 14 “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)

SAINt JHN

Almaty, Kazakhstan 15 “Someone You Loved”

Lewis Capaldi

Chicago, IL, USA 16 “bad guy”

Billie Eilish

Shenzhen, China 17 “Toosie Slide”

Drake

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 18 “BOP”

DaBaby

St. Louis, MO, USA 19 “Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles

New York, NY, USA 20 “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Cardi B

Cascavel, Brazil 21 “Bandit”

Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Helsinki, Finland 22 “Memories”

Maroon 5

Paris, France 23 “Intentions” (feat. Quavo)

Justin Bieber

Mexico City, Mexico 24 “Adore You”

Harry Styles

San Francisco, CA, USA 25 “Lose You to Love Me”

Selena Gomez

Goteborg, Sweden

Top 25 Albums of 2020 Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Roddy Ricch My Turn

Lil Baby Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Pop Smoke Eternal Atake – LUV vs. The World 2

Lil Uzi Vert Over It

Summer Walker Hollywood’s Bleeding

Post Malone AI YoungBoy 2

YoungBoy Never Broke Again WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, …

Billie Eilish KIRK

DaBaby YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny Fine Line

Harry Styles BLAME IT ON BABY

DaBaby Legends Never Die

Juice WRLD After Hours

The Weeknd Pray 4 Love

Rod Wave Dark Lane Demo Tapes

Drake ASTROWORLD

Travis Scott Scorpion

Drake WUNNA

Gunna Ghetto Gospel

Rod Wave Artist 2.0

A Boogie wit da Hoodie Chilombo

Jhené Aiko Changes

Justin Bieber A Love Letter to You 4

Trippie Redd What You See Is What You Get

Luke Combs

Top 25 Lyrics of 2020 WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Cardi B Dance Monkey

Tones And I 夜に駆ける

YOASOBI The Box

Roddy Ricch Pretender

Official HIGE DANdism Blinding Lights

The Weeknd Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)

Megan Thee Stallion everything i wanted

Billie Eilish 香水

瑛人 Someone You Loved

Lewis Capaldi Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

Eminem bad guy

Billie Eilish I LOVE…

Official HIGE DANdism 白日

King Gnu Say So

Doja Cat Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Future Don’t Start Now

Dua Lipa Before You Go

Lewis Capaldi ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)

DaBaby Circles

Post Malone Memories

Maroon 5 Lose You to Love Me

Selena Gomez 紅蓮華

LiSA Toosie Slide

Drake Intentions (feat. Quavo)

Justin Bieber