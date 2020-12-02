Roddy Ricch Tops Apple Music’s 2020 Year-End Album and Songs Charts

Roddy Ricch — who is Variety’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in our just-released 2020 Hitmakers issue — topped Apple Music’s 2020 year-end album and songs charts, according to statistics released by the company. For the first time, Apple Music will share the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart, and the first Shazamed locations of the Top 25 Songs.
Ricch has the top song and album with “The Box” and “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” respectively, with the Top Lyrics being Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and the Top Shazamed Song being Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”
While the statistics were not shared for each song, the announcement does note that Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” was surpassing 30 million weekly plays globally in addition to being Shazamed 1 million times in its first six weeks of release.
Also, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” had the second most streams this year, it actually had the most listeners, reaching the top 5 on the Apple Music Top 100 charts in 92 countries, including No. 1 in 62 countries, the song was one of the world’s most listened to tracks of the year. Also, from its very first Shazam in Paris, France it went on to be Shazamed 17.5 million times worldwide, the third highest total for any song this year.
Full Top 100 charts-playlists are available on Apple Music:
Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global – apple.co/WW2020
Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics – apple.co/Lyrics2020
Top 100 2020: Shazam – apple.co/Shazam2020
|Top 25 Songs of 2020
|1
|“The Box”
Roddy Ricch
Song was first Shazamed in St. Cloud, MN, USA
|2
|“Blinding Lights”
The Weeknd
Paris, France
|3
|“Dance Monkey”
Tones And I
Düsseldorf, Germany
|4
|“ROCKSTAR” (feat. Roddy Ricch)
DaBaby
Cleveland, OH, USA
|5
|“Life Is Good” (feat. Drake)
Future
Houston, TX, USA
|6
|“Don’t Start Now”
Dua Lipa
Adana, Turkey
|7
|“Circles”
Post Malone
Sisak, Croatia
|8
|“everything i wanted”
Billie Eilish
Moscow, Russia
|9
|“Woah”
Lil Baby
Phoenix, AZ, USA
|10
|“Ballin’”
Roddy Ricch & Mustard
Houston, TX, USA
|11
|“ROXANNE”
Arizona Zervas
Lubbock, TX, USA
|12
|“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Travis Scott
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|13
|“High Fashion” (feat. Mustard)
Roddy Ricch
Los Angeles, CA, USA
|14
|“Roses” (Imanbek Remix)
SAINt JHN
Almaty, Kazakhstan
|15
|“Someone You Loved”
Lewis Capaldi
Chicago, IL, USA
|16
|“bad guy”
Billie Eilish
Shenzhen, China
|17
|“Toosie Slide”
Drake
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|18
|“BOP”
DaBaby
St. Louis, MO, USA
|19
|“Watermelon Sugar”
Harry Styles
New York, NY, USA
|20
|“WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B
Cascavel, Brazil
|21
|“Bandit”
Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Helsinki, Finland
|22
|“Memories”
Maroon 5
Paris, France
|23
|“Intentions” (feat. Quavo)
Justin Bieber
Mexico City, Mexico
|24
|“Adore You”
Harry Styles
San Francisco, CA, USA
|25
|“Lose You to Love Me”
Selena Gomez
Goteborg, Sweden
|Top 25 Albums of 2020
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Roddy Ricch
|My Turn
Lil Baby
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Pop Smoke
|Eternal Atake – LUV vs. The World 2
Lil Uzi Vert
|Over It
Summer Walker
|Hollywood’s Bleeding
Post Malone
|AI YoungBoy 2
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, …
Billie Eilish
|KIRK
DaBaby
|YHLQMDLG
Bad Bunny
|Fine Line
Harry Styles
|BLAME IT ON BABY
DaBaby
|Legends Never Die
Juice WRLD
|After Hours
The Weeknd
|Pray 4 Love
Rod Wave
|Dark Lane Demo Tapes
Drake
|ASTROWORLD
Travis Scott
|Scorpion
Drake
|WUNNA
Gunna
|Ghetto Gospel
Rod Wave
|Artist 2.0
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|Chilombo
Jhené Aiko
|Changes
Justin Bieber
|A Love Letter to You 4
Trippie Redd
|What You See Is What You Get
Luke Combs
|Top 25 Lyrics of 2020
|WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B
|Dance Monkey
Tones And I
|夜に駆ける
YOASOBI
|The Box
Roddy Ricch
|Pretender
Official HIGE DANdism
|Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
|Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)
Megan Thee Stallion
|everything i wanted
Billie Eilish
|香水
瑛人
|Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
|Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
Eminem
|bad guy
Billie Eilish
|I LOVE…
Official HIGE DANdism
|白日
King Gnu
|Say So
Doja Cat
|Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Future
|Don’t Start Now
Dua Lipa
|Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi
|ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
DaBaby
|Circles
Post Malone
|Memories
Maroon 5
|Lose You to Love Me
Selena Gomez
|紅蓮華
LiSA
|Toosie Slide
Drake
|Intentions (feat. Quavo)
Justin Bieber
|Top 25 Shazamed Songs
|Dance Monkey
Tones And I
|Roses (Imanbek Remix)
SAINt JHN
|Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
|Breaking Me
Topic & A7S
|Ride It
Regard
|Don’t Start Now
Dua Lipa
|Memories
Maroon 5
|Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
|Falling
Trevor Daniel
|Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
|RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
|death bed (feat. beabadoobee)…
Powfu
|Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi
|Say So
Doja Cat
|Jerusalema
Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode
|Circles
Post Malone
|The Box
Roddy Ricch
|everything i wanted
Billie Eilish
|Lose Control
Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
|ily (i love you baby [feat. Emilee])
Surf Mesa
|Tusa
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
|Supalonely
BENEE Feat. Gus Dapperton
|ROCKSTAR
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch
|MAMACITA
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
|Banana (DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix)
Conkarah Feat. Shaggy