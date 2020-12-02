Roddy Ricch Tops Apple Music’s 2020 Year-End Album and Songs Charts

×
Roddy Ricch Variety Hitmakers
Erik Carter for Variety

Roddy Ricchwho is Variety’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in our just-released 2020 Hitmakers issue — topped Apple Music’s 2020 year-end album and songs charts, according to statistics released by the company. For the first time, Apple Music will share the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics chart, and the first Shazamed locations of the Top 25 Songs.

Ricch has the top song and album with “The Box” and “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” respectively, with the Top Lyrics being Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and the Top Shazamed Song being Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”

While the statistics were not shared for each song, the announcement does note that Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” was surpassing 30 million weekly plays globally in addition to being Shazamed 1 million times in its first six weeks of release.

Also, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” had the second most streams this year, it actually had the most listeners, reaching the top 5 on the Apple Music Top 100 charts in 92 countries, including No. 1 in 62 countries, the song was one of the world’s most listened to tracks of the year. Also, from its very first Shazam in Paris, France it went on to be Shazamed 17.5 million times worldwide, the third highest total for any song this year.

Full Top 100 charts-playlists are available on Apple Music:

Top 100 Songs of 2020: Global – apple.co/WW2020

Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics – apple.co/Lyrics2020

Top 100 2020: Shazam – apple.co/Shazam2020

Top 25 Songs of 2020
1 “The Box”
Roddy Ricch
Song was first Shazamed in St. Cloud, MN, USA 
2 “Blinding Lights”
The Weeknd
Paris, France 
3 “Dance Monkey”
Tones And I
Düsseldorf, Germany 
4 “ROCKSTAR” (feat. Roddy Ricch)
DaBaby
Cleveland, OH, USA 
5 “Life Is Good” (feat. Drake)
Future
Houston, TX, USA 
6 “Don’t Start Now”
Dua Lipa
Adana, Turkey 
7 “Circles”
Post Malone
Sisak, Croatia 
8 “everything i wanted”
Billie Eilish
Moscow, Russia 
9 “Woah”
Lil Baby
Phoenix, AZ, USA 
10 “Ballin’”
Roddy Ricch & Mustard
Houston, TX, USA 
11 “ROXANNE”
Arizona Zervas
Lubbock, TX, USA 
12 “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Travis Scott
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 
13 “High Fashion” (feat. Mustard)
Roddy Ricch
Los Angeles, CA, USA 
14 “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)
SAINt JHN
Almaty, Kazakhstan 
15 “Someone You Loved”
Lewis Capaldi
Chicago, IL, USA 
16 “bad guy”
Billie Eilish
Shenzhen, China 
17 “Toosie Slide”
Drake
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 
18 “BOP”
DaBaby
St. Louis, MO, USA 
19 “Watermelon Sugar”
Harry Styles
New York, NY, USA 
20 “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B
Cascavel, Brazil 
21 “Bandit”
Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Helsinki, Finland 
22 “Memories”
Maroon 5
Paris, France 
23 “Intentions” (feat. Quavo)
Justin Bieber
Mexico City, Mexico 
24 “Adore You”
Harry Styles
San Francisco, CA, USA 
25 “Lose You to Love Me”
Selena Gomez
Goteborg, Sweden

 

Top 25 Albums of 2020
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Roddy Ricch 
My Turn
Lil Baby 
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Pop Smoke 
Eternal Atake  – LUV vs. The World 2
Lil Uzi Vert 
Over It
Summer Walker 
Hollywood’s Bleeding
Post Malone 
AI YoungBoy 2
YoungBoy Never Broke Again 
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, …
Billie Eilish 
KIRK
DaBaby 
YHLQMDLG
Bad Bunny 
Fine Line
Harry Styles 
BLAME IT ON BABY
DaBaby 
Legends Never Die
Juice WRLD 
After Hours
The Weeknd 
Pray 4 Love
Rod Wave 
Dark Lane Demo Tapes
Drake 
ASTROWORLD
Travis Scott 
Scorpion
Drake 
WUNNA
Gunna 
Ghetto Gospel
Rod Wave 
Artist 2.0
A Boogie wit da Hoodie 
Chilombo
Jhené Aiko 
Changes
Justin Bieber 
A Love Letter to You 4
Trippie Redd 
What You See Is What You Get
Luke Combs 

 

Top 25 Lyrics of 2020
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B 
Dance Monkey
Tones And I 
夜に駆ける
YOASOBI 
The Box
Roddy Ricch 
Pretender
Official HIGE DANdism 
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd 
Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)
Megan Thee Stallion 
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish 
香水
瑛人 
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi 
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
Eminem 
bad guy
Billie Eilish 
I LOVE…
Official HIGE DANdism 
白日
King Gnu 
Say So
Doja Cat 
Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Future 
Don’t Start Now
Dua Lipa 
Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi 
ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
DaBaby 
Circles
Post Malone 
Memories
Maroon 5 
Lose You to Love Me
Selena Gomez 
紅蓮華
LiSA 
Toosie Slide
Drake 
Intentions (feat. Quavo)
Justin Bieber

 

Top 25 Shazamed Songs
Dance Monkey
Tones And I 
Roses (Imanbek Remix)
SAINt JHN 
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
Breaking Me
Topic & A7S 
Ride It
Regard 
Don’t Start Now
Dua Lipa 
Memories
Maroon 5 
Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo 
Falling
Trevor Daniel 
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi 
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin 
death bed (feat. beabadoobee)…
Powfu 
Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi 
Say So
Doja Cat 
Jerusalema
Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode 
Circles
Post Malone 
The Box
Roddy Ricch 
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish 
Lose Control
Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys 
ily (i love you baby [feat. Emilee])
Surf Mesa 
Tusa
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj 
Supalonely
BENEE Feat. Gus Dapperton 
ROCKSTAR
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch 
MAMACITA
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul 
Banana (DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix)
Conkarah Feat. Shaggy

 

